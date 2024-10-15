Sam Godwin says guards Kobe Elvis and Jeremiah Fears have stood out

Porter Moser brought his two returning starters, Sam Godwin and Jalon Moore, to SEC Media Day—both set to lead the Sooners' frontcourt. But with Milos Uzan and Javian McCollum gone, the big question is who will step up in the backcourt.

Kobe Elvis and Jeremiah Fears have been the two most talked-about names, earning positive reviews throughout the offseason. For Godwin, Elvis and Fears have been the most impressive so far.

"Kobe Elvis has impressed me a lot," Godwin said. "I play with him a lot in practice, and we’ve developed good chemistry early on. He’s great in the pick-and-roll, a really good shooter, and always makes the right play—just smart with the ball."

Elvis, who averaged 9.4 points, 3.5 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game in his junior season at Dayton, brings a steady presence to the Sooners' backcourt. He shot 37.0% from three-point range and an impressive 84.7% from the free-throw line, while playing and starting in 33 games, averaging 28.5 minutes per game.

Jalon Moore echoed that sentiment, also highlighting Elvis as a standout. "Kobe can really get into the paint, create for others, and create his own shot," Moore said.

As for Fears, Godwin had high praise for the freshman. “He just turned 18 yesterday, but he’s one of the most talented freshmen I’ve ever seen. The pace he plays at in transition, along with his skill and IQ, is really impressive for his age." Fears, the program’s second-highest-rated recruit since Trae Young, is poised to make a huge impact as a freshman.

The Sooners' backcourt may have a new look this season, but it seems like Fears and Elvis complement each other well.

The Sooners will open their season against Lindenwood on Monday, November 4th, at 8:00 p.m. For the most in-depth coverage of Oklahoma basketball, OUInsider has you covered. Right now, you can find notes on the potential rotation, a player to watch as a potential starter, who's impressed in the offseason, and much more. Stay tuned for updates as the Sooners play in secret scrimmages the next two weeks!

