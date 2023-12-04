After an up-and-down season, Savion Byrd has decided to enter the NCAA Transfer portal. The offensive linemen announced his intention in a social media post.

"I will be entering my name into the portal," Byrd wrote in a short statement.

Byrd's departure puts an end to a three-year career with the Sooners.

The redshirt sophomore arrived at Oklahoma as a consensus four-star prospect, playing in two games as a true freshman. Last season, he appeared in 10 games primarily on special teams and as a reserve.

Byrd made his way to the top of the depth chart during the spring and fall camp, starting the Sooners' first three games at left guard. However, an injury and the emergence of true freshman Cayden Green took him largely out of the rotation. After the Week 3 win over Tulsa, Byrd's only start came against Kansas. He finished the season logging 181 snaps in eight games, per Pro Football Focus.

The offensive line could become a huge focus for the Sooners, who are likely to lose several key rotation pieces to graduation, the NFL Draft or the transfer portal.