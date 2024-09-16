Scouting report: First glance at Tennessee

NORMAN — Oklahoma isn't exactly going to be able to transition easily into the Southeastern Conference. The Sooners welcome No. 6 Tennessee to Norman on Saturday to kickoff their first conference game in the SEC. It's hard not to be impressed with the Volunteers, who are 3-0 and have outscored opponents 191-13 through three games. But of course, this isn't just the Sooners official debut party in the SEC. The Volunteers will be led by Josh Heupel, who quarterbacked the Sooners' 2000 national title team and was also an assistant coach from 2008-2014. To add to the atmosphere, the Sooners are a touchdown underdog, marking the first time they've been that much of an underdog at Owen Field since 1998. ESPN's College Gameday will also be on campus for the first time since Bedlam in 2020 and only the second time since 2012. "It's going to be an unreal atmosphere," OU linebacker Danny Stutsman said. "First SEC game against a great Tennessee game. I think it's going to be an unbelievable atmosphere. I'm super excited to play in it." Here's a quick look at the Vols and what the Sooners can expect on Saturday

GAME INFO

When: 6:30 p.m. CT Saturday Where: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium TV: ABC/ESPN+ Radio: 107.7 FM

SERIES HISTORY

OU leads all-time series 3-1. The Sooners won the last matchup, 31-24, in 2015 in Knoxville.

TENNESSEE STATS

Offense: 63.7 points per game (first nationally) Defense: 4.3 points per game (third nationally) Rushing offense: 336.3 yards per game (third nationally) Passing offense: 303.0 yards per game (22nd nationally) Rushing defense: 55.7 yards per game (fourth nationally) Passing defense: 105.0 yards per game (fifth nationally)

KEY PLAYERS

OFFENSE — Nico lamaleava, QB The redshirt freshman has been impressive so far. He's averaging 232.7 passing yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions while completing 71.6% of his passes. He's also been involved in the running game, averaging 34 rushing yards per game and six yards per carry. lamaleava hasn't had to do much through three weeks as the Vols have dominated. But he's shown the upside that made him a four-star quarterback. — Dylan Sampson, RB The Vols' rushing attack has been the best in the country through three weeks, and Sampson is the key reason why. He has 357 rushing yards on the season (119 yards per game), which ranks 10th nationally. He's been incredibly efficient, ranking seventh best in yards per carry (7.93). Sampson also has 13 plays of 10 yards or more, tied for sixth nationally. But Sampson isn't just a rusher. He has seven receptions — third most on the team — for 70 yards as the Vols have found different ways to utilize him in the offense. — Dont'e Thornton Jr., WR Thornton has been the explosive wideout for the Vols. He has five receptions for 169 yards and a team-high two touchdowns, averaging 33.8 yards per catch. Thornton is one of four Tennessee receivers with over 100 yards. DEFENSE — Tyre West, DL The junior leads the team in tackles for loss (2.5) and has a sack and forced fumble. He's a big reason why the Tennessee pass rush has been so effective. — Will Brooks, DB Brooks leads the team in tackles (10) and has a TFL. He's the only Tennessee player to intercept a pass through three weeks.

KEY MATCHUPS