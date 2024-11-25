Scouting report: LSU

The Sooners need a win to continue building momentum from last weekend. The Tigers are looking to finish a disappointing season with two straight wins at home. Here's an overview of the Tigers coming into the weekend:

The Sooners will be a touchdown underdog when they travel to Baton Rouge this weekend. The Tigers (7-4, 4-3 SEC) were seen as a real contender to win the SEC and reach the College Football Playoff before the year began, but it's largely been a disappointing year. The Tigers got back on track with a 24-17 win over Vanderbilt last weekend, but they suffered tough, lopsided losses to Alabama, Texas A&M and Florida in three consecutive weeks that knocked them out of serious contention.

Considering how thoroughly they handled Alabama, the task should be easier against LSU. But that is far from a given.

After a shockingly dominant win over Alabama on Saturday, the Sooners reached that pivotal sixth win to secure bowl eligibility. Instead of appearing doomed to finish the regular season with an incredibly disappointing 5-7 record, the Sooners are in a position to finish the year with seven wins and possibly add an eighth win in the postseason.

— OU's running game

It took 11 games, but it appears the Sooners finally found the recipe to a successful ground attack. Jackson Arnold and Xavier Robinson torched the Crimson Tide on Saturday to the tune of 43 carries for 238 yards and two touchdowns. Both players averaged over five yards per carry and powered the Sooners to 215 first-half yards, which surpassed the most yards an Alabama defense had surrendered in any game this season.

They should have plenty of opportunities to build on that against LSU.

The Tigers don't just rank 60th in rushing defense. They've allowed 4.5 yards per carry to opposing ball carriers; they've allowed 16 rushes of 20 yards or more, which ranks 90th; and they've allowed eight rushes of 30 yards or more, which ranks 93rd.

If the Sooners can pick up where they left off against Alabama, they should no issues at all controlling the game against LSU.

— Nussmeier and the ultimate pendulum

The Tigers, and Nussmeier, have seen some of the biggest swings this season. The stats indicate an explosive offense, particularly through the air. The Tigers rank seventh in passing yards per game. Nussmeier is averaging nearly 12 yards per completion, and the Tigers have recorded 46 completions of 20 yards or more, which ranks 10th nationally. The Tigers have three players with at least 50 receptions and 500 yards.

But that doesn't tell the whole story.

Nussmeier has been incredibly turnover prone. He's thrown 11 interceptions this season, and he threw five combined picks against Texas A&M and Alabama. Those turnovers have played a big role in LSU's disappointing season, and it's a reason why the Tigers sit well outside both the SEC championship and playoff picture.

The Sooners' secondary had been vulnerable against explosive passing players for most of the season, then managed to shut that down against Alabama. Jalen Milroe completed just 11 of 26 passes for 164 yards, and he only completed four passes of more than 15 yards. The Sooners largely kept everything in front of them, and the lack of explosive plays made things easy for OU's defense. The Sooners also intercepted Milroe three times.

The gameplan is clear — the Sooners need to limit LSU's explosive passing offense, and force Nussmeier into a couple of turnovers.

