Season review: Special teams
It was another odd year for Oklahoma's special teams.
The Sooners had some big, game-changing players early in the season. But as the year went on, the special teams lacked consistency and struggled to make a positive impact in conference play, particularly in the kicking game.
Let's take a look at how the Sooners' special teams fared in 2023:
(Note: All snap-count data and performances grades are provided by Pro Football Focus. PFF assigns both game and season-long grades for individual players on a 0-100 scale; 90-99 is considered elite, 80-89 good, 70-79 above average, 60-69 average, 50-59 below average, 0-49 poor. PFF performance grades are independent and separate from coaching staff evaluations).
Kicking
Zac Schmit had yet another up-and-down game as the Sooners' field-goal kicker.
He started the season well, making six of his first seven attempts. But he struggled as the Sooners went deeper into conference play, which included a stretch where made just 6 of 11 attempts. He missed two field goals against UCF, a game the Sooners won by two. He missed a critical one against OSU, which didn't help things in a 27-24 loss in Stillwater.
The junior finished the year by making 15 of 21 attempts (71.4%), while OU's opponents made 77.8%. Over his two seasons as the Sooners' starting kicker, Schmit has made 27 of 38 attempts (69%), a below-average mark for most kickers. He is, however, a perfect 120 for 120 on extra-point attempts. But it's clear Schmit will, or should, have competition next year for the starting job.
As far as kick returns, it was an average year. The Sooners averaged 21 yards per return on 21 attempts, which ranked 50th nationally. Their defense on kickoff returns was good, ranking 37th in yards per attempt (18.00).
Still, the Sooners have not returned a kickoff for a touchdown since 2016.
Punting
Why did it take so long for the Sooners to utilize Luke Elzinga? He only attempted four punts through the first six weeks before officially becoming the starter in Week 8 against UCF. Instead, Josh Plaster was the starter to begin the season, and he averaged 40.2 yards per punt on 14 attempts.
Plaster averaged 45.1 yards per punt on 27 attempts with a long of 58. He had three games this season where he averaged over 50 yards per punt. While he didn't punt enough to qualify for the national leaderboards, his average would've ranked inside the top 20. The good news is the Sooners know they have a solid starting punter in Elzinga heading into next year.
Punt returns? That's a different story.
Gavin Freeman started the year with an 82-yard punt return touchdown against Arkansas State, marking the first since 2016. However, it went downhill from there — he averaged 6.8 yards on 19 punt returns this season. He muffed four punts, too. Freeman has flashed his explosiveness on the field, but his inconsistencies and lack of production outside of the ASU game has likely left the door open for other players to compete for the starting job next season.
Fortunately, the team's punt-return defense was excellent. They ranked 25th nationally, allowing under five yards per attempt. The Sooners did, however, allow Texas to block a punt and return it for a touchdown back in October.
Peyton Bowen also became the first OU player in 20 years to block multiple punts in a season. His block against SMU proved particularly impactful in a game the Sooners led by just three points in the fourth quarter.
SEASON GRADE: C