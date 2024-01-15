It was another odd year for Oklahoma's special teams. The Sooners had some big, game-changing players early in the season. But as the year went on, the special teams lacked consistency and struggled to make a positive impact in conference play, particularly in the kicking game. Let's take a look at how the Sooners' special teams fared in 2023: (Note: All snap-count data and performances grades are provided by Pro Football Focus. PFF assigns both game and season-long grades for individual players on a 0-100 scale; 90-99 is considered elite, 80-89 good, 70-79 above average, 60-69 average, 50-59 below average, 0-49 poor. PFF performance grades are independent and separate from coaching staff evaluations). (OUInsider's Season Reviews: Wide receivers, running backs, tight ends, offensive line, defensive tackles, defensive ends, linebackers)

Kicking

Zac Schmit had yet another up-and-down game as the Sooners' field-goal kicker. He started the season well, making six of his first seven attempts. But he struggled as the Sooners went deeper into conference play, which included a stretch where made just 6 of 11 attempts. He missed two field goals against UCF, a game the Sooners won by two. He missed a critical one against OSU, which didn't help things in a 27-24 loss in Stillwater. The junior finished the year by making 15 of 21 attempts (71.4%), while OU's opponents made 77.8%. Over his two seasons as the Sooners' starting kicker, Schmit has made 27 of 38 attempts (69%), a below-average mark for most kickers. He is, however, a perfect 120 for 120 on extra-point attempts. But it's clear Schmit will, or should, have competition next year for the starting job. As far as kick returns, it was an average year. The Sooners averaged 21 yards per return on 21 attempts, which ranked 50th nationally. Their defense on kickoff returns was good, ranking 37th in yards per attempt (18.00). Still, the Sooners have not returned a kickoff for a touchdown since 2016.

Punting