Season review: Tight ends

Here's a look at the individual stats and snap counts for OU's tight ends in 2024, as well as some takeaways:

Joe Jon Finley 's group had some flashes in 2024, particularly as Bauer Sharp finished the year as the team's leading pass catcher. But for the second consecutive season, the Sooners' tight end room was defined by the absence of any true difference makers and a startling lack of depth.

As the Sooners enter the offseason, the struggles of the tight end room is again in the crosshairs.

(Editor's note: With the 2024 season in the books, OUInsider will review the performance of every position group this season. This installment focuses on the tight ends).

— When it comes to analyzing Bauer Sharp's season, it's hard to know where to begin.

Here's the positives. Sharp was the only thing that was anything close to consistent in the passing game. He played in every regular-season game, finished second on the team in snaps despite missing the bowl game and led the team in receptions and yards. And while he was the subject of lots of criticism (and reasonably so), there's no denying that the flashes were there. He can be productive as a pass catcher, and he's got good speed for a tight end.

It's also fair to note that Sharp more than doubled Austin Stogner's production from a year ago.

The issue is that the Sooners really needed Sharp, particularly as the wide receiver room collapsed with injuries, and he's just not equipped to handle that type of role. It's why he was the product of several of the team's lowest points. Whether it was the dropped touchdown pass against Alabama or the horrific interception against LSU, Sharp simply wasn't up to the task.

The film also showed that Sharp just wasn't well-equipped as a blocker, particularly with what the Sooners asked him to do. His pass-blocking grade? 47.4. His run-blocking grade? 54.9.

This is the best way to summarize Sharp's season: He is a flawed tight end who can certainly be productive in a specific and supplemental role. The Sooners probably asked too much of him, and Sharp proved too inconsistent to be the player the Sooners needed him to be.

The dagger in the heart of OU fans will be if Sharp has a great season next year at LSU.

— Jake Roberts had a solid season. As a No. 2 tight end playing 26 snaps per game, it was unlikely he was going to be a standout player. Roberts had good moments, particularly the touchdown against Navy, but he was never going to be anything more than a role player.

— Considering his injuries, it was extremely encouraging to see Kaden Helms on the field this season. His touchdown against Maine was one of the feel-good moments of the season.

But speaking purely in football terms, it's definitely fair to wonder if Helms can ever be a hugely impactful player. That's not his fault. But the Sooners desperately need someone to emerge at tight end as a true difference-maker, and as of now, Helms and Kade McIntyre likely aren't the answer.

— No snaps this season for true freshman Davon Mitchell. Mitchell clearly has the potential, but this was an up-and-down year for Mitchell as he transitioned to the collegiate level. It was understandable that he didn't see snaps during the regular season.

The surprising thing, though, was that he didn't see a single snap against Navy. He was listed on the depth chart, Sharp had already left for LSU, the bowl game was mostly meaningless, and he still couldn't get on the field. It's hard to know whether that is more evidence that Mitchel has a long way to go, or whether that's a massive oversight by the coaching staff.

But projecting forward, the Sooners really need Mitchell to develop. Maybe Will Huggins or Carson Kent prove to be solid tight ends, but the Sooners have been in desperate need of a standout tight end. Mitchell is by far the best candidate. The Sooners really, really, really need to prioritize his development.

OVERALL GRADE: D