SEC Championship canceled; Sooners, Texas A&M named co-champions

The Sooners and the Aggies have been named co-champions of the SEC Tournament.

The Sooners were set to clash with Texas A&M for the first time this season at 12 p.m. Saturday in the conference title game in Athens, Georgia. However, the game has been canceled due to weather and will not be rescheduled.

Oklahoma will not have not the chance to win its first SEC Tournament Championship.

With the cancelation, the Sooners officially enter the NCAA Tournament with a 45-7 overall record.

The Sooners — who secured the SEC regular season championship last weekend — entered the conference tournament as the No. 1 seed. They dispatched LSU, 4-1, in the quarterfinals before facing Arkansas in Friday's semifinal.

They trailed the Razorbacks 6-1 early before rallying to score seven unanswered runs and secure an 8-6 win. True freshman Gabbie Garcia blasted a three-run home run to walk it off in the seventh inning.

Now the Sooners await their fate for the NCAA Tournament. There path will be announced during the Selection Sunday show at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. They are confidently projected to be a top-five seed and serve as a host site for the regional and super regional tournaments.

