Offensive lineman Caleb Shaffer hasn’t played a snap for Oklahoma, but he already sounds like a Brent Venables guy.

Shaffer, a transfer from Miami (Ohio), echoes something the Sooners’ head coach says time and time again.

Some people like a little adversity.

“I’m attracted to adverse situations,” Shaffer said. “Those situations are the best because you really find out what you’re made of. Being at Oklahoma, I get challenged every single day. This game will reward you with what you give to it.”

That’s two things Venables stressed last season. One, Venables wasn’t afraid of struggles, saying he operates at his best when the chips are down. Two, you can’t cheat the game. There are no shortcuts to success in football.

Shaffer seems to understand that, and he’s not looking for any sort of handout as he leaves the RedHawks as a perennial starter for just an opportunity in Norman.

No guarantees, just a shot. But for a kid who grew up in Indiana and has always appreciated college football history, an opening is more than enough.

“I just needed someone to take a chance on me,” Shaffer said.

Shaffer hit the portal pretty early in the process, but it wasn’t until 2023 where things picked up in a hurry. Offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh was in touch a bit before Christmas, but OU accelerated the process and asked for Shaffer to show up for an official visit the very first day it was allowed (Jan. 4).

It didn’t take long for Shaffer to make the call. No drama here. Once he talked to his mother on the first night, it was time to wrap it up as he announced his commitment to OU still on his visit.

“I’m one of those guys who knows in his heart,” Shaffer said. “I’ve loved it ever since I’ve been here, just being pushed every day. I love the challenge. I love the grind.”

Shaffer was a constant at Miami (Ohio) at offensive guard, and he’s excited about the chance to see what Bedenbaugh can do with his development. It’s just one year, but Shaffer said you might be surprised what you can get accomplished in that one year.

His reaction to when OU reached out in the portal? A little starstruck, he said.

“Truth be told, I was a little starstruck,” Shaffer said. “As a kid from Indiana, OU-Texas is like the pinnacle of college football. To receive that type of interest from the portal, I was grateful. It allowed me to reflect on the progress I’ve made coming out of high school.”

Shaffer is the quintessential Venables portal recruit. Someone who has a lot of experience, a lot of production and high-character off the field.

That’s what Shaffer said he can bring to the locker room more than anything – being a professional and doing things the right way.

“If anyone wants to look at me, I want to be the best example of trying to be a professional,” Shaffer said. “The best thing I can contribute as an older guy is to do things the right way. To be someone who can help mentor younger guys and be that sound of encouragement.”

Shaffer actually began his football days at running back when he was younger. He laughs about it now, but starting in fourth grade, it’s a reminder of how long he’s been in the game and his appreciation for what college football is.

And what this year can be.

“Growing up, Indiana-Purdue was big,” Shaffer said. “Michigan-Ohio State up north. Anything Notre Dame. There’s a lot of tradition in this area. As a college football fan, I paid attention to it all. When OU got in my phone, wow, I had to take a minute. I can’t wait.”