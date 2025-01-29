Softball newcomers: Isabella Smith

Smith, unfortunately, was unable to participate in fall ball. But she projects to be a key pitcher this spring.

"I think especially with how amazing our staff is here, no one here needs to throw every inning or a lot of innings or carry a majority of innings," Smith said during newcomer media day. "I think, especially with this being (Sam Landry's) senior year and this being my fifth year, we're getting up there in age so I think definitely having an entire staff that is capable and trustworthy is really going to help us especially going farther in postseason because it helps the longevity of our bodies being rested and our bodies not being completely worn out trying to get through conference."

OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha has prioritized having a deep pitching staff that utilizes multiple arms. That's part of what drew the fifth-year senior to Norman.

The former Campbell standout pitched nearly 600 innings through her three seasons there, operating as the team's clear ace. But now she's at Oklahoma, where the stakes are much bigger and the team has more options at pitcher.

One of those additions was Isabella Smith , who is now the most experienced pitcher on OU's roster.

Between Kelly Maxwell , Nicole May and Karlie Keeney , the Sooners had several huge holes to fill on the pitching staff. That was a clear priority for the Sooners in the transfer portal.

What was the process like in the transfer portal?

"At the end of our season at Campbell, I wasn't 100 percent sure that I was even going to transfer. It was a thought in my head and it was something I just leaned on God for and I prayed and I was like God just tell me what I'm supposed to do. I'm very based on everything happens for a reason and that God was going to give me a sign. And when I got the sign that I needed, I knew it was time.

"And then (OU hitting coach JT Gasso) actually reached out to me first and asked if he could set up a call with him and the other coaches and then I think a few hours later Coach (Patty) Gasso called me. We had a pretty lengthy, really amazing conversation. And then the next morning Coach Rocha called me. We got on the phone talking about like what bullpens were like and things like that, me just trying to get more information. And then we set up a visit. And then here I am."

What stood out about Oklahoma?

"I think just how family-oriented it is. I am a huge family person and family is everything to me, especially being like 20 hours from home I definitely wanted to be in a place where it still felt like family. And so that was really big for me and it just felt like this is where God wanted me to be and where God wanted me to spend my last year so it was pretty clear."

Was it difficult not to participate in fall games?

"I wouldn't say necessarily I missed out. Like I said, everything happens for a reason. So I was just trying to trust the process the entire fall. I was able to scrimmage the team in practices and things like that so I'm still going up against one of the best or the best offense in the nation and it's preparing me for spring. So I still had great opportunities."

How do you embrace expectations of OU softball?

"I think it's important... to trust that Coach (Patty) Gasso recruited all of us here for a reason and if she didn't think all of us were capable then we wouldn't be here. So I think remembering that and staying within yourself and staying true to the player that has gotten you here is the best way to success.

"Obviously being a sponge with the amazing coaching staff and the amazing players around you and letting the competition at practice sharpen your skills and just staying within yourself and just trusting that we're here for a reason. So as long as we work hard we'll accomplish what we're working towards."

The Sooners' season begins on Thursday, Feb. 6.

