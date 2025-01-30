Softball newcomers: Sam Landry

Here's an overview of what the Sooners are getting with Landry:

With the departures of Kelly Maxwell , Nicole May and Karlie Keeney , the Sooners will need Landry to provide a veteran experience as they navigate the 2025 season with a new-look roster.

Landry transferred to Oklahoma during the offseason after spending three seasons at Louisiana. She was one of the most-utilized pitchers in softball, ranking 28th last season in innings pitched and tied for fourth in appearances.

Now, she'll look to grow her own game as a vital member of the Sooners' pitching staff.

"They are 13 and they are in the game and so when it comes to them and teams that they've been on, I've loved to be a part of that and help coach where I can," Landry said. "... I've also given pitching lessons for quite a few years now so it's just really fun. And just being able to be somebody that's a part of that and helping the game grow and then giving back the knowledge that you've learned over the years is amazing. Because there's so many things that I've learned recently that if I would have known when I was 12-13, just the amount of growth that I would have had from that."

The veteran pitcher has been volunteered to coach youth softball for years. That even includes coaching her younger twin sisters.

Growing the game of softball has always been a goal for new OU softball pitcher Sam Landry .

What was the portal process like?

"I feel like a lot of my story is actually really similar to (Isabella Smith's). I relied on God a lot. The portal had closed and then it reopened due to coaching changes at my previous school so I felt like that was a really big sign to me that it was God pushing me to get out there and explore where I could be. So a lot went into just like how Bella said, just talking to the coaches and finding out more about the school."

What excited you about how OU utilizes pitchers from the portal?

"When it comes to the transfer pitchers I think that just gave it kind of a new opportunity. It's like I have the opportunity to play. I'm going to work for that opportunity because nothing is given in this sport, especially at this school, so it just pushed me to want it more."

What's it like learning under OU pitching coach Jennifer Rocha?

"I've said it before and I'll say it again, she speaks with so much confidence that as a pitcher it gives me so much more confidence going out there. So I think working with her is amazing mentally and then just physically and learning the game and learning new aspects of it."

How does it feel to be on a deep pitching staff?

"I think the deeper your staff is, the farther you can go, the more you can rely on them. Because when it comes to a game, no team can say, 'Oh, she's going to start this game.' Like you don't know who's going to start because we have a whole roster of pitchers. So I think in the long run it's going to be really good. I liked the amount of innings I got this fall. I thought it was a fair amount. I thought it was a good amount and I liked how it was pretty much even amongst all the pitchers."

How do you embrace the expectations of OU softball?

"I think that it's going to be a different look (than) what the Sooner team normally is, but I think it's going to be really good and that we're going to find a way to try and continue this legacy that Oklahoma has had. (We're) not comparing to what the past has been. We're a brand new team and just playing how we play."

The Sooners begin their season next Thursday, Feb. 6.

