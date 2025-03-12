Softball notepad: Sam Landry expected to play against Tulsa, Arkansas

NORMAN — OU veteran pitcher Sam Landry was an unexpected scratch last weekend. That left the Sooners without their presumed ace pitcher against South Carolina for their SEC opener.

The Sooners survived, sweeping the Gamecocks in the three-game series. However, the Sooners surrendered nine runs in each of the first two games as Landry's absence was clearly felt.

Fortunately for the Sooners, Landry is expected to play tonight against Tulsa and eventually be ready for the road trip to Arkansas this weekend.

"She threw today and was frustrated because she wanted more and we shut her down," OU coach Patty Gasso told OUInsider Tuesday. "You’ll see her on the mound tomorrow. I think that should be enough to have her ready for the weekend."

That's encouraging for Landry, who's been stellar for the Sooners this season. She's logged a 1.47 ERA in 33.1 innings, allowing just 24 hits and seven runs while striking out 54 batters. The Sooners struggled without Landry last weekend, although Audrey Lowry was fantastic in Game 3 as she allowed just three hits and one run through seven innings.

But last weekend was an important growing experience for the pitching staff as a whole, as the Sooners prepare to face an Arkansas team that ranks second nationally in scoring (9.09 runs per game).

"I felt a little bit of nerves at times from a few of them but they never quit and they kept fighting and we needed them to do that," Gasso said. "We needed to minimize walks and walks were a little uncharacteristic of these pitchers so I knew there were some nerves involved, but there were some bright shining moments for them. Audrey Lowry just came in at the right time when both teams were on their last breath and she was on her first.

"We had to go through that experience to know what that could feel like. Just trust that our hitters will score runs for you, the defense will make plays and they did that."

The Sooners face off at Tulsa tonight at 5 p.m. (SECN+).