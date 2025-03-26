Softball notepad: Sooners using Missouri loss as learning experience

NORMAN — With a team featuring so many newcomers and young players, every weekend is a learning experience for this Oklahoma softball team.

Last weekend at Missouri brought a first-time experience for this group — losing.

The Sooners (29-1, 8-1 SEC) came away with the series victory at the Tigers but suffered their first loss of the season, falling 3-1 on Saturday. The pitching staff gave up some early runs, the offense came out flat and the Sooners never recovered.

Losing is never fun for OU coach Patty Gasso. But for this group, it was an important, and inevitable, stepping stone.

"We learned that we were going to lose a game, so that was important to have happened eventually," Gasso told OUInsider Tuesday. "We learned that the fans are really, really good. We felt that environment. It was interesting to feel it from the other side and it definitely made a little bit of a difference. We got the run rule (on Friday), we came into Saturday like ‘we got this”. We (were) taught that we need to work on some rhythm, control and so forth."

That game showed some of the questions the Sooners will have to answer as they progress through SEC play and into the postseason. But that experience also brought another new experience of bouncing back from a rough game. Sunday's game certainly wasn't easy, as the Sooners fell down 1-0 early and were tied 1-1 heading into the sixth inning. But they eventually found their offense late in a 5-1 win.

That weekend should offer some important lessons the rest of the way.

"On Saturday, we just were giving them too many hits. Our defense was trying to stop it, but if our pitching staff gives up three runs, we should be able to win a game," Gasso said. "And that's something that was a little bit frustrating. And I just felt (Sunday), we came out almost the same way. But once we got into it, I just really was proud of the way they finished... I really liked the way we finished the third game at the end, offensively, with some really new names having some great execution."