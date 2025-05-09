Softball: Patty Gasso, Sam Landry earn SEC Honors

The Oklahoma softball team continues to wrack up rewards, even in a new conference.

Patty Gasso was named SEC Coach of the Year on Friday after leading the Sooners to the conference regular season championship.

Ace pitcher Sam Landry was also named Newcomer of the Year and was listed on the All-SEC Defensive Team.

The Sooners landed three players on the All-SEC First Team, including Kasidi Pickering, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Landry. True freshman Gabbie Garcia was named to the All-SEC Second Team.

Joining Landry on the All-SEC Defensive Team was Ailana Agbayani and Garcia.

The coach of the year honor is the 16th of Gasso's career and her first in the SEC. The Sooners won the SEC regular season championship outright with a 17-7 record and a 5-3 record in conference series.

Landry has appeared in 29 games this season and started 20, posting a 19-4 overall record with a 2.04 ERA. In SEC play, she has a 2.33 ERA in 93 innings to go with 75 strikeouts.

McEnroe-Marinas — who is also the Sooners' team captain — burst onto the scene this season as a true freshman. She's batted .340 this season to go with 45 RBIs, 14 home runs and a team-high 55 runs.

Garcia, a true freshman, has started 49 games at short stop and has hit a team-high 15 home runs while batting .354.

Pickering is batting .409 and leads the Sooners in slugging percentage (.824), adding 14 home runs and 45 RBIs.

The Sooners will face Arkansas in the SEC Tournament semifinals at 3 p.m. Friday (ESPN2).

