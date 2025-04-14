Softball: Sooners drop series at Alabama as offense struggles

With the offense struggling Monday night, the Sooners continued to lean on Sam Landry in the circle.

Eventually, it caught up with them. With the game tied at 1-1 heading into the bottom of the eighth, Alabama's Audrey Vandagriff delivered a first-pitch home run to left field and walked it off for the Crimson Tide.

With Vandagriff's swing, the Sooners fell 2-1 to Alabama. It's the second consecutive series loss for Oklahoma, who won Saturday's game, 5-1, but dropped Sunday's game, 6-1.

It all started with the offense for the Sooners, which was an issue all weekend.

OU's offense simply couldn't figure out pitcher Catelyn Riley, who also limited the Sooners in Game 1. The only hit through the first five innings came from Nelly McEnroe-Marinas, who delivered a two-out solo home run to left centerfield that tied the game at 1-1.

But even as the offense struggled to generate hits, there were opportunities late in the game. The Sooners loaded the bases in the seventh inning with only one out after back-to-back singles from Ailana Agbayani and Isabella Emerling along with a hit-by-pitch from Maya Bland. However, Kasidi Pickering and Gabbie Garcia failed to bring the go-ahead run home.

The Sooners again had two base runners on in the eighth inning after a leadoff single from Ella Parker and a two-out single from Ailana Agbayani, and both were left stranded. The Sooners left five base runners stranded over the final two innings.

But offense was simply hard to come by all weekend. Patty Gasso even shook up the lineup for Game 3, benching Emerling and Cydney Sanders in favor of Corri Hicks and Sydney Barker. She also moved Pickering to the leadoff spot.

The Sooners finished with six hits on Monday, with four of them coming from Parker and Agbayani. The Sooners logged just 15 hits in 79 at-bats (.213 batting average), and they went scoreless in 19 of the 22 innings across the weekend.

Despite the poor offense, the Sooners stayed in the game as Landry again delivered in the circle. Landry allowed just six hits, one earned run and zero walks while striking out five batters through the first seven innings.

Eventually, Vandagriff and the Crimson Tide made one more play than the Sooners.

With the loss, the Sooners drop to 36-5 on the season and 10-5 in conference play. They've now dropped back-to-back SEC series and have lost four of their last six conference games.

Up next: The Sooners will look to bounce back this weekend at home against Mississippi State. First game is set for 6:30 p.m. Friday at Devon Park in Oklahoma City.

