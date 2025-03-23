Softball: Sooners take series against Missouri with Game 3 win

Oklahoma got punched in the mouth on Saturday, dropping its first game of the season with a 3-1 loss at Missouri. On Sunday, it was all about how the Sooners would respond.

That answer — a good one for the Sooners — started in the fourth inning.

After Missouri took a 1-0 lead in the third inning with a solo home run, Nelly McEnroe-Marinas answered with a solo home run to tie the game. Still, the Sooners were tied 1-1 with Missouri heading into the sixth inning.

But fortunately, Kasidi Pickering found her rhythm at the plate. After Abigale Dayton reached with a single, Pickering blasted a two-run home run to give the Sooners their first lead since Game 1 on Friday. In the seventh inning, the Sooners got two insurance runs courtesy of an RBI double from Isabela Emerling and an RBI single from Hannah Coor.

It was a battle, but the Sooners got the response they needed. They beat the Tigers 5-1, securing the series victory. The Sooners beat the Tigers 8-0 in Game 1 and lost 3-1 in Game 2.

In addition to rediscovering their offense — something that was really an issue in Saturday's loss — a big reason why the Sooners responded was Sam Landry's presence in the circle. The veteran, who also started in Game 1, again got the call on Sunday.

Landry struck out four batters through the first two innings and kept the Tigers scoreless before a rare mishap, as she surrendered a solo bomb in the third. But Landry, predictably, responded the rest of the way. She struck out five batters from the fourth inning on, and she retired the side in order with three straight ground outs in the seventh.

Landry finished the game allowing just four hits and one run while striking out nine batters and walking zero.