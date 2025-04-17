Softball: Things to watch against No. 15 Mississippi State

But they can't have any more gaffes, and it won't be easy against a hungry Mississippi State team.

Still, they sit in good position for the postseason. They remain ranked in the top three by most outlets and they're 11th in RPI. As long as they don't slip up, they should be in position to host both a regional and super regional in Norman.

The Sooners return home after a disappointing weekend at Alabama, where they dropped their second consecutive SEC conference series. They've also lost five of their last eight conference games, as opponents have exposed elements of their offense and pitching staff.

THE OFFENSE

It's really that simple.

The offense just hasn't been good enough in conference play. Since SEC play began, the Sooners rank 12th in batting average (.250), eighth in runs (five per game) and 13th in hits (97). Over their last eight games, they're averaging 2.75 runs per game and batting just .207 at the plate.

The biggest concern is the lack of consistency. Outside of Kasidi Pickering (.419 batting average), it's been difficult for anyone to generate offense. Nelly McEnroe-Marinas and Gabbie Garcia have cooled off a bit after hot starts. Isabela Emerling, Cydney Sanders and Ella Parker have mostly been non-factors. OU coach Patty Gasso even shook the lineup in Monday's Game 3, inserting Corri Hicks at catcher and Sydney Barker at first base.

The message was clear: This coaching staff isn't afraid to make changes in order to find production.

That sputtering offense does get a matchup with a Mississippi State pitching staff that has struggled. The Bulldogs rank 63rd nationally in earned run average with 3.12, and that number has dropped sharply to 4.85 in conference play. Ace pitcher Raelin Chaffin has pitched 59.2 of the 95.1 innings in conference play, logging an ERA of 4.22 and an opponent batting average of .270.

Ideally, this should be a weekend where the offense generates momentum. If it doesn't, it could be time to hit the panic button.

AUDREY LOWRY, OFFICIALLY THE NO. 2 PITCHER?

The writing could be on the wall for the true freshman.

The Sooners again went with Kierston Deal to start Game 2 against Alabama. She allowed four hits, three runs and a home run in 2.1 innings before she was pulled for Isabella Smith. Smith lasted one inning before Lowry was inserted into the circle.

Outside of a fantastic performance against Tennessee, Deal has struggled. She has a 4.14 ERA in conference play. Smith, who has a 9.55 ERA in conference play, just doesn't look ready. That leaves Lowry, who has yet to be given the green light as the de facto second pitcher behind Sam Landry.

"She is ready," Gasso said. "She was dicing up our team out there just a minute ago. She is fully 100 percent healthy and ready to go. We have all hands-on deck, hopefully, for the rest of the season. She is a viable option as well."

Lowry has pitched just 10 innings in SEC play and leads the team in ERA (1.4) and batting average (.178).

The Sooners just need someone outside of Landry, who was sensational again last weekend. But this matchup won't be easy. The Bulldogs rank 25th nationally in scoring (6.82 runs per game) and is batting .300 against conference opponents. Sierra Sacco, in particular, has been sensational in conference play: She has 22 hits in 44 at-bats and boasts a slugging percentage of .773 and an on-base percentage of .596.

SAMANTHA RICKETTS RETURNS

OU fans will surely recognize Mississippi State's head coach.

Rickets, a former Sooner, played at Oklahoma from 2006-2009 under Gasso and started 192 consecutive games. When she graduated, Ricketts was the record holder in career home runs (48) and runs batted in (239) while ranking third in slugging percentage (.645) and on-base percentage (.461). She also held the Big 12 record for RBIs.

While Gasso and Ricketts will be focused on competing, the OU head coach is looking forward to the reunion.

"I hope I get the chance to walk her around (Love's Field)," Gasso said. "It's always cool that I can connect with one of our former athletes. I think the crowds are gonna be really complimentary of her. She'll get a standing ovation, likely. But after that, let's go.

"We've played before, and it's very cordial and they're coaching staff is fun like that. It's gonna be fun."



