Even in the transfer portal, commitments don’t mean the game is over. Oklahoma kept at it with Walter Rouse, and he kept listening.

The former Stanford offensive tackle who committed to Nebraska on Wednesday evening flipped his pledge to the Sooners on Saturday afternoon.

And now OU fans can breathe. The Sooners have fared well in the transfer portal, but there was one position where they hadn’t quite checked the box off at offensive tackle.

OU has added Caleb Shaffer from Miami (Ohio), but he’s more of a utility guy, who brings a lot of versatility. Rouse, though? That’s a pure offensive tackle, and a huge addition following the departures of Anton Harrison and Wanya Morris to the NFL Draft.

Rouse started 39 games for the Cardinal. Once he hit the portal, it was obvious he was going to be one of the most sought-after prospects, especially at tackle.

He made his official visit to OU last week, followed by trips to Iowa and Nebraska. Heading into the week, it was clear it was going to be a Sooners and Huskers battle.

A battle that you had to ride the wave all week because there were multiple times throughout the previous five days where OU thought Rouse was coming to Norman and where Nebraska thought it had Rouse locked up.

OU got a look at its future in the Cheez-It Bowl at offensive tackle with Tyler Guyton playing well and then Aaryn Parks with a solid outing playing for the injured Jacob Sexton.

But OU needs more depth and more quality at the position, and that’s exactly what Rouse will bring to the table for his final college football season.

This has been a busy weekend for OU. All 14 mid-year enrollees for the 2023 class have arrived, and OU is working on the 2024 class. But the flip of Rouse is absolutely huge for what OU is trying to do for the 2023 team.