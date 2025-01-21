Softball: Sooners land at No. 3 in preseason rankings

The Sooners' third-place ranking has been consistent across every major outlet, while the top two spots have been largely been interchangeable between Texas and Florida. The Longhorns were the top ranked team in the rankings for ESPN/USA Softball, while the Gators took the No. 1 spot for D1 Softball and Softball America.

The Sooners landed at No. 3 in the preseason rankings for both D1 Softball and ESPN/USA Softball, which were both released on Tuesday. Patty Gasso's squad also came in at No. 3 in the Softball America preseason rankings, which were released last week.

Oklahoma's spot in the preseason rankings is solidified heading into the 2025 season.

It's a pretty high ranking for an Oklahoma team that is largely rebuilding after winning four consecutive national championships.

The Sooners head into the season with 13 new players after the program graduated 10 seniors. That group includes pivotal players Jayda Coleman, Kinzie Hansen, Tiare Jennings, Rylie Boone and Nicole May, who all won four national championships with the Sooners. Alyssa Brito, Kelly Maxwell, Alynah Torres, Karlie Keeney and Riley Ludlam also exhausted their eligibility.

Gasso did well to land several key players in the transfer portal, including outfielder Abby Dayton from Utah, short stop Ailana Agbayani from BYU, pitcher Sam Landry from Lousiana, North Carolina catcher Isabella Emerling and Campbell pitcher Isabella Smith. The Sooners also have Ella Parker, Kasidi Pickering and Cydney Sanders returning after playing key roles last season.

But the Sooners won't begin this season as the consensus favorite to win the national championship, marking a stark difference from the last several seasons. In addition to being behind Florida and Texas, the Sooners will also embark on their first season in the SEC in a conference that includes several highly-ranked teams like Tennessee, Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia and Missouri.

The Sooners begin their quest for a fifth-straight national championship in California against CSun (3:30 p.m.) and San Diego State (6 p.m.) on Thursday, Feb. 6th.

