Sooner Ties Mark Day 1

Oklahoma's talent in the 2022 class has been well established and on Monday we got to seea few of the best of the best in Oklahoma commitment Jayden Rowe and Rivals100 cornerback Gentry Williams. But it's not just the 2022 class that has people all around Northeast Oklahoma excited, there's the class of 2023 and 2024 that have people buzzing about the next wave of Tulsa area stars.

Breakdown: Banks is well known around Tulsa for his powerful running style as well as the reality that he started at quarterback for the Redskins in 2019. Banks has developed into a full-time running back and could be a good one with his powerful lower body and impressive ability as a receiver.

Breakdown: Boyd is one of the young players around Tulsa that has had people buzzing since the day he arrived on Mingo. He's a two-way athlete that shines at receiver and cornerback but it's on offense that he seems to have the brightest future. On several occasions on Monday he showed real burst by running past a defender to close the final few yards on a deep ball. He's got a gear that most won't be able to match.

Breakdown: Covington is another unique defensive prospect for Booker T. who could play in a variety of roles. He'll star at linebacker for the Hornets but don't be surprised to see him slide back to safety before too long. His ability to read, react, and play with ferocity will have many receivers worried about crossing the middle.

Breakdown: Early in the day Crawford worked a lot at cornerback and looked solid enough there - particularly with his ability to accelerate. But there's no question all-purpose back is a proper designation for where his star can shine the brightest. He moves quickly laterally and surprised a bit with his ability to be a downfield receiving threat.

Breakdown: One of the bigger surprises of the week so far was Union's promising young tackle, Ringleb. Just as we were discussing Union easing him back into things after a season-ending injury he buried an opponent right in front of us. Generally that's the feel Ringleb gives you, just an absolutely dominant blocker that wants to overwhelm everyone.

Breakdown: It was our first chance to get an up close look at Rowe and it's not hard to see why Oklahoma would be excited about their first pledge in the secondary. His listed height and weight look to be legitimate and even though he was held out of practice for precautionary reasons Rowe's track times make it clear the level of athlete Union has on their hands. Rowe's position remains an incredibly interesting debate but those assuming corner isn't possible may be disappointed, the tools are there to make that destination possible.

Breakdown: We've been fans of Tease for a long time but seeing him at defensive back took his potential offer list to a different stratosphere in our opinion. He drives incredibly well on the ball and when he arrives is more physical than anyone would expect with his background as a receiver. The Sooners could be real contenders here if they take an interest in another Tulsa area defensive back.

Breakdown: Speaking of guys who opened eyes at a position we're not as familiar with them at? How about Thomas working as an offensive guard and absolutely crushing helpless teammates. Thomas has always been well known as a big run-stuffing nose tackle but there seems to be a future for him on both sides of the ball. If he does so it could open even more doors in his recruitment.

Breakdown: Trimble is a quarterback who shows off a nice arm and impressive mobility. As he gets more comfortable with his receivers he should put up outstanding numbers as he shows a really nice touch on the deep ball and Grove has some athletes capable of stretching the field for him.

Breakdown: A promising young tight end that made some big plays for Union as just a freshman last year. Wood may be something of an hback type but regardless he's got a future thanks to his good feet and solid hands. He'll be a unique weapon for the Redskins in 2021.