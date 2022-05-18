Sooners add Bunkley-Shelton
Just when it appears Oklahoma is done with the transfer portal, the Sooners take one more talented name and add it to the roster.
The latest is former Arizona State wide receiver LV Bunkley-Shelton, who announced his intentions to transfer to OU on Wednesday night.
Bunkley-Shelton was down to OU and Kansas and visited both programs in the last two weeks before trusting a gut feeling, he said, to pick the Sooners.
Bunkley-Shelton, a Rivals 100 prospect for the 2020 class, showed a lot of promise during his redshirt season last year. He finished with 33 receptions for 418 yards and two touchdowns and will have three seasons of eligibility remaining.
He was offered by OU during his initial recruiting process, but a lot of the success for this one goes to Jeremiah Criddell. Now acting as a student coach after concussions forced him to retire, Criddell and Bunkley-Shelton have been friends for a long time, going back to their 7 on 7 days with Ground Zer0.
It was Criddell who was there for Bunkley-Shelton during Bunkley-Shelton’s visit two weeks ago, and there’s no doubt having a familiar face around didn’t hurt matters.
Bunkley-Shelton is someone who could become a name to know in the slot, but he has the capability of being an outside guy as well. Coming off that 2021 season, there is definitely a lot of excitement about where he’s going from here.
He becomes the fourth major name to pick OU in the last two weeks, two quarterbacks and two wide receivers.
It became readily apparent after spring football that the Sooners were going to look at both positions, but it wasn’t known if it would be just one or two.
When former Missouri receiver J.J. Hester picked OU last week, many assumed it had closed the door for OU to also land Bunkley-Shelton.
Turns out there’s still room to work with, and OU’s offense just got a little bit stronger and added another dynamic playmaker.