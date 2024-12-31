Sooners add intriguing weapon in Cal transfer WR Josiah Martin

On Tuesday, Emmett Jones landed his fourth transfer addition of the cycle with California transfer Josiah Martin . Listed at 5-foot-11, 170 pounds, Martin is coming off his first season of college football and showed promise during his lone season with the Golden Bears, especially late in the year.

An injury bug ran rampant through the Oklahoma wide receiver room in 2024, and after a subsequent portal exodus left conditions even worse, the Sooners have been forced to retool their pass-catching options through the transfer portal.

A product of Denton Guyer High School — and Jackson Arnold's top target during their time together there — Martin was a three-star prospect in the Class of 2024 and held offers from 36 FBS programs, including Alabama, Tennessee, Oregon, Penn State, Missouri, and TCU.

A legit speedster with good twitch and after-the-catch ability, Martin recorded 60 catches for 878 yards and nine in his junior season at Guyer with Arnold at the controls.

He originally committed to Boston College before flipping to Cal late in the cycle. Martin didn't hold an offer from Oklahoma, but had at least a notable interest from the Sooners' staff and will now come full circle to join the roster officially.

Over seven appearances in 2024, Martin finished the season with 12 catches for 112 yards (9.3 yards per catch) but also added five carries for 44 yards and a touchdown, including a 29-yard touchdown on an end-around in Cal's 24-13 loss to UNLV in the LA Bowl.

Martin is the Sooners' 10th transfer and fourth wide receiver addition of the 2025 transfer portal cycle, joining Javonnie Gibson (UAPB), Keontez Lewis (S. Illinois), and Isaiah Sategna (Arkansas).