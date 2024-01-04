Oklahoma is undergoing another significant change to its coaching staff this offseason.

The Sooners and defensive coordinator Ted Roof have "mutually agreed" to part ways, according to an OU press release. This marks the end to Roof's two-year tenure with the Sooners.

"I have the utmost respect and appreciation for Ted," Venables said in a press release. "I told him Wednesday I made a decision to go in a new direction at defensive coordinator and offered him an opportunity to remain on our staff in a different role. He explained that he has a deep desire to keep coaching and will look to do that at a different school.

"Ted is an incredibly knowledgeable coach and teacher, and his players love playing for him. Our program is thankful for his extreme dedication the last two seasons and for helping make us better."

The Sooners ranked 99th in scoring defense and 121st in total defense in 2022, Roof's first season as defensive coordinator, before improving across the board in 2023. The Sooners finished 46th in scoring defense and 78th in total defense this past season while also finishing second in team interceptions.

Roof has served a variety of roles at more than 15 Power Five schools. Before the Sooners' Alamo Bowl matchup with Arizona last week, the 60-year old was asked how long he planned to continue coaching.

"Until I quit loving it," Roof said. "I love it... Every day I wake up, I can’t wait to get to the office. When I don’t feel like that anymore, I won’t do it anymore.

I love everything about it. I love the grind. I love the type of people I’m with. I love being at a place where my core values align with the head coach and the University. The staff I’m with and the players I get to coach. Being at a place like the University of Oklahoma. I love when that expectation level is high. I love being a part of that. I love the grind. When I quit loving it, I’ll quit doing it. I’ll find something else to do. But I don’t see that happening anytime soon.

The Sooners will begin a new search for a new defensive coordinator immediately, per a press release. This marks the second search for a new coordinator in recent weeks, which included Seth Littrell and Joe Jon Finley replacing Jeff Lebby as offensive coordinator in early December.

