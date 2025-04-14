Sooners expected to land Justin Scott and Xzayvier Brown from St. Joe's

Porter Moser and the Sooners are expected to add Saint Joseph’s associate head coach Justin Scott as an assistant, filling the vacancy left by Armon Gates, who recently departed for Minnesota.

Additionally, the expectation is that Xzayvier Brown, Saint Joseph’s star point guard who just entered the transfer portal, will follow Scott to Norman. Notably, Scott is more than a coach to Brown — he’s also his stepdad.

Scott spent six seasons on the Hawks’ staff, specializing in the team’s “SITUATIONAL EXCELLENCE” — a focus on game and clock management, rule education, and coaching in dead-ball situations on both ends of the floor.

Before his time at Saint Joseph’s, Scott joined Arcadia University as an assistant in 2010 and was promoted to head coach in 2012. Over seven seasons, he led the program to a 104-87 record, produced multiple All-Conference players, and earned MAC Commonwealth Coach of the Year honors twice — including a historic 23-6 season in 2018-19 that marked the program’s first NCAA Tournament win.

Scott also brings FIBA experience, having served as head coach of the St. Vincent and the Grenadines senior men’s team starting in 2014. Under his leadership, the team posted a 6-6 record in international play and achieved its best finishes at the FIBA Caribbean Championships in 2015 (6th) and 2018 (5th).