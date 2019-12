Oklahoma's 30-23 win in overtime over Baylor was yet another Big 12 title for the Sooners, their fifth in as many years, but it was a very different game than the four that preceded it. Oklahoma's defense routinely came up with big plays for the Sooners including shutting down the Bears in overtime.

As such it's time for our report card gauging all the key performers from Saturday in Dallas.

REPORT CARD: Sooners Claim 5th Straight Big 12 Title