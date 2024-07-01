At long last, Emmett Jones can now rest.

He won't, but he certainly could, as his work is done in the 2025 cycle.

The Sooners have landed yet another ballyhooed pass-catching prospect, scoring a major recruiting upset in the Sunshine State with the addition of four-star WR Cortez Mills. He's the fifth and final receiver commit in the Sooners' 2025 haul, and not only is he the highest-ranked member of Jones' class of receivers, but he's the highest-ranked member of the entire recruiting class.

The No. 69 overall player and No. 14 wide receiver in the nation, Mills was heavily pursued by Miami, Clemson, LSU, Florida and Nebraska, among others. Oklahoma was a late comer, as the Sooners didn't offer Mills until late January. But he visited campus for the spring game on Apr. 20, and felt comfortable enough in Norman that he agreed to return for an official visit in June.

And when the Sooners got him back to town for the OV, Jones seized control of a recruitment that had been regarded as a Clemson/Miami battle for quite some time. The momentum shifted to Oklahoma, which Mills detailed in a previous interview with OUInsider. And the Sooners were able to withstand a late run from LSU, which got his last official visit on June 21, to secure his commitment.

It's a seminal win on the trail for Jones, as he has never landed a player with a higher national ranking than Mills. That pedestal previously belonged to Zion Kearney, who ranked No. 140 nationally in the 2024 cycle.