Sooners land their highest-ranked 2025 commit to date in WR Cortez Mills
At long last, Emmett Jones can now rest.
He won't, but he certainly could, as his work is done in the 2025 cycle.
The Sooners have landed yet another ballyhooed pass-catching prospect, scoring a major recruiting upset in the Sunshine State with the addition of four-star WR Cortez Mills. He's the fifth and final receiver commit in the Sooners' 2025 haul, and not only is he the highest-ranked member of Jones' class of receivers, but he's the highest-ranked member of the entire recruiting class.
The No. 69 overall player and No. 14 wide receiver in the nation, Mills was heavily pursued by Miami, Clemson, LSU, Florida and Nebraska, among others. Oklahoma was a late comer, as the Sooners didn't offer Mills until late January. But he visited campus for the spring game on Apr. 20, and felt comfortable enough in Norman that he agreed to return for an official visit in June.
And when the Sooners got him back to town for the OV, Jones seized control of a recruitment that had been regarded as a Clemson/Miami battle for quite some time. The momentum shifted to Oklahoma, which Mills detailed in a previous interview with OUInsider. And the Sooners were able to withstand a late run from LSU, which got his last official visit on June 21, to secure his commitment.
It's a seminal win on the trail for Jones, as he has never landed a player with a higher national ranking than Mills. That pedestal previously belonged to Zion Kearney, who ranked No. 140 nationally in the 2024 cycle.
Rivals national recruiting analyst John Garcia offered the following evaluation of Mills...
Oklahoma just landed one of the best in the country and certainly in the state of Florida. Cortez Mills has that rare combination of high-level production and a high ceiling from a scouting standpoint. He wowed en route to nearly 1,700 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior — against stacked south Florida competition, no less.
Mills is a skilled route-runner who can separate with his quickness as well as his plan at the line of scrimmage and/or at the top of the route. What enhances his trajectory is the ball skills. Mills is simply a magician with the football in the air, both in that he can contort his body and play aware ball relative to his positioning, and certainly when it comes to making the contested catch — something proven in every setting.
Going forward, there is still some physical room for Mills to add mass to his frame, but there is a sneaky toughness and physicality already present in his game. We expect those to grow with his frame in the SEC, where the south Florida edge he already possesses should blossom further.
Mills joins an absolutely loaded receiver class for Oklahoma, as the Sooners already held verbals from three-star WR Emmanuel Choice and four-star wideouts Gracen Harris, Marcus Harris and Elijah Thomas. Remarkably, it's the second straight year in which Jones has held simultaneous commitments from five receivers, although Oklahoma only signed four last cycle (three-star WR Dozie Ezukanma was a late subtraction from the class).
With Mills on board, Oklahoma's class continues to sit comfortably in the national top five of the Rivals team rankings.
