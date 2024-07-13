Louisiana pitcher Sam Landry announced her commitment to the Sooners in a social media post.

Patty Gasso and the Sooners landed themselves another pitcher on Saturday.

It's a big, under-the-radar snag for the Sooners.

She played a ton in her three seasons at Louisiana. She's pitched 460 innings, logging a career ERA of 2.12 to go with 460 strikeouts while only allowing 180 hits and an opponent batting average of .202.

Last season was her best yet. She pitched 194 innings, recording career-best numbers across, including a 2.08 ERA, 165 strikeouts while allowing 153 hits and 74 runs.

Landry becomes the second transfer pitcher to commit to the Sooners, joining Isabella Smith from Campbell. She becomes the fifth overall transfer commitment, along with Ailana Agbayani (BYU), Abby Dayton (Utah) and Isabella Emerling (North Carolina).

