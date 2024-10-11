Sooners pick up commitment from 2025 top-70 center Kai Rogers

Porter Moser and the Sooners made a huge splash by landing Jeremiah Fears in July, the highest-rated addition for the program since Trae Young. Fears, originally a top-30 prospect in the 2025 class, reclassified to 2024 and is poised to be Oklahoma's starting point guard this season.

Oklahoma kept the momentum going. Shortly after adding Fears, they secured 2025 four-star wing Alec Blair, ranked No. 113 in the class. Then in September, they brought in highly touted Danish forward Andreas Holst, a 7'0" sharpshooter.

The crowned jewel of the 2025 class arrived on October 11th with the commitment of four-star center Kai Rogers, ranked No. 66 in the 2025 class. Rogers, at 6'10", is a true center who brings a lot to the table: strong post-scoring, rim protection, great passing, and good athleticism.