Sooners pick up commitment from 2025 top-70 center Kai Rogers

Porter Moser and the Sooners made a huge splash by landing Jeremiah Fears in July, the highest-rated addition for the program since Trae Young. Fears, originally a top-30 prospect in the 2025 class, reclassified to 2024 and is poised to be Oklahoma's starting point guard this season.
Oklahoma kept the momentum going. Shortly after adding Fears, they secured 2025 four-star wing Alec Blair, ranked No. 113 in the class. Then in September, they brought in highly touted Danish forward Andreas Holst, a 7'0" sharpshooter.
The crowned jewel of the 2025 class arrived on October 11th with the commitment of four-star center Kai Rogers, ranked No. 66 in the 2025 class. Rogers, at 6'10", is a true center who brings a lot to the table: strong post-scoring, rim protection, great passing, and good athleticism.
Originally from Wauwatosa, Wisconsin, Rogers is spending his senior year at Overtime Elite in Atlanta, Georgia. On the UAA circuit, he averaged 16.2 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks for the Wisconsin Playground Warriors, ranking as the second most efficient offensive player in the league.
Rogers' addition is a big deal for the Sooners, especially with Sam Godwin and Mohamed Wague set to exhaust their eligibility this season. His presence gives Oklahoma a sound big next season with a high floor, likely slotting in at the five, while Holst, with his potential, will likely play the four. Together, they give the Sooners a frontcourt with real promise.
