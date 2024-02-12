The Sooners spent 10 straight weeks inside the AP Top 25, landing as high as No. 7 before exiting the poll last week.

The Sooners have landed at No. 25, according to the latest rankings released on Monday. Porter Moser 's squad received a boost in the rankings after defeating No. 19 BYU and Oklahoma State in back-to-back home games last week.

That's some much-needed momentum for the Sooners heading into arguably their toughest week of the season.

The Sooners (18-6, 6-5 Big 12) begin the week with a road showdown in Waco to take on No. 12 Baylor (8 p.m. Tuesday, ESPN2) before returning home to play No. 6 Kansas on Saturday (3 p.m. ESPN). It'll be the first and only regular-season game against Baylor, but the Sooners dropped a game last month at Kansas, 78-66.

The Sooners are currently sixth in the Big 12 standings.

"Every game we’re trying to stack wins," Moser said after last Saturday's 66-62 win over Oklahoma State. "We’re trying to stack wins. We’re trying to stay in the hunt for a championship... Our goals are still very high with seven league games left. You got to stack wins. You got to go on one-game win streaks, but this was big to put it in the (win) column now, taking care of this here.

"We know what’s ahead, but I don’t talk to the guys about what’s ahead. All we talk about is the one right in front of us, trying to go on that one-game win streak, whatever that is right there in front of us.”