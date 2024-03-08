There's at least one starting spot up for grabs, and there's plenty of players who can stake their claim for it.

The Sooners did lose Rondell Bothroyd , who started all 14 games last year. But outside of a couple departures ( Reggie Grimes , Marcus Stripling) , the Sooners return most of their depth from last season and added several pieces via the transfer portal and incoming freshmen. Most notably, Ethan Downs returns for his senior season after starting 13 games a year ago.

— While the Sooners have tons of super-intriguing options to replace Bothroyd, it is important to note that replacing him isn't necessarily going to be easy. Bothroyd was rock solid in 2023. He played 534 snaps last year, per Pro Football Focus — the fifth most on the defense and more than anyone on the entire defensive line — and he finished with 25 tackles, 3.5 tackles for loss, a team-high eight quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery.

Without him, the Sooners will have to rely on less experienced players. A lot of those other players have higher ceilings than Bothroyd in terms of potential and talent, and that could prove to be really helpful in the long run. But replacing a consistent, sixth-year veteran is never an easy task.

— Did anyone do more to quiet the criticisms than Downs last year? Once the subject of a tons of criticism, Downs responded by playing the sixth-most snaps (529), recording 6.5 tackles for loss and a team-high 4.5 sacks. He finished with a PFF grade of 77.3, the seventh-best mark on the defense.

Is he a superstar? Probably not. But he's incredibly consistent and he has the confidence of the coaching staff. He's established himself as a leader at the position group — true freshman Wyatt Gilmore mentioned him as a huge mentor during a conversation with OUInsider — and he's earned the right to continue starting until someone else proves to be a better option.

— 2024 will be a huge year for R Mason Thomas. He was a popular name among potential breakout candidates last year, and he showed his talent in spurts, but injuries limited him to just nine games and 175 snaps.

Even with the newcomers and PJ Adebawore lurking, Thomas has a good of a chance as anyone at replacing Bothroyd. Venables said Thomas was the best player in the position group during fall camp last year. Spring practices are a massive opportunity for Thomas to prove he can stay healthy and that he deserves a much-bigger role in 2024.

— Speaking of Adebawore, there's a lot to be excited about. He played 184 snaps last season, the second most of any freshman behind Peyton Bowen, and he appeared in 13 of 14 games. There were some obvious growing pains, but it's clear that his 6-foot-4 size and length give him superstar potential. Don't be surprised if Adebawore is the name that's repeated the most during spring practices.

— Trace Ford should settle into a similar role that he had last year. His only start came in the season opener but he played a consistent role off the bench, logging 335 snaps per PFF. There could be other guys that rise above him on the depth chart, but the sixth-year veteran will likely be a key bench player.

— It's hard to see a pathway to consistent playing time for the returning underclassmen like Taylor Wein and Markus Strong, who combined for six snaps last season. Obviously things could change if they really standout in the spring.

— Now for the newcomers.

Caiden Woullard is the most intriguing option in the short term. The former Miami transfer appeared in 37 games his first three seasons and then broke out in 2023 with 41 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks. His sack total tied for the 25th most in the country.

He brings immediate size (6-foot-5, 252 pounds) and experience. He's played in more games than anyone at defensive end outside of Ford. There will be legitimate competition for both a starting spot and playing time in general, but this coaching staff has valued experience above all else. If that continues to be the case, Woullard is the answer.

— However, it'd be unwise to overlook the freshman trio of Danny Okoye, Nigel Smith and Wyatt Gilmore, who are both early enrollees. Okoye and Gilmore are both listed at 6-foot-4 and over 240 pounds, while Smith is listed at 6-foot-5, 260. While veterans have traditionally gotten the nod during Venables' tenure, the coaching staff has shown the willingness to play underclassmen if they prove they're ready (Bowen, Adebawore as key examples).

Gilmore is recovering from a foot injury, and it's unclear how much of a full participant he will be. But both this trio has the talent to make noise early if they develop in spring ball. Smith was rated as the No. 99-ranked prospect in the 2024 class by Rivals, while Okoye came in at No. 161 and Gilmore was ranked as the 48th-best defensive end. This OU freshman class has the potential to be the most interesting to follow in recent years.