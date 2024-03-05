OUInsider is previewing each position group ahead of spring practices, which begin on March 11. Here's a review of where things stand with the running backs:

The Sooners head into spring practices on March 11 with Gavin Sawchuk atop the depth chart. However, the questions lie in the depth behind him. With several departures in the offseason, most notably Tawee Walker , OU running backs coach DeMarco Murray is tasked with developing legitimate options behind Sawchuk.

There's plenty of unknowns for Oklahoma as it prepares to transition to the Southeastern Conference in July.

— Man, a lot of things can change. Heading into last spring, the running back rotation seemed pretty clear. Jovantae Barnes, who was coming off a productive freshman campaign, was largely projected as the top running back with Sawchuk seeing reps as a change-of-pace back. Walker and Marcus Major didn't project to see the field much at all.

Heading into the spring, and his third season, Sawchuk is the unquestioned leader. Over the final five games of last season, Sawchuk rushed for 617 yards on 86 carries (7.17 yards per carry) and six touchdowns — a 12-game pace of nearly 1500 yards and 14 touchdowns.

The only real questions for Sawchuk: How much is he utilized, and how? Jeff Lebby's offense revolved around run-pass option plays, which can lead to a lot more variance in a running back's usage. But Seth Littrell's offenses have leaned far less on RPOs and more often on traditional power running plays. However, Littrell's offenses historically have relied more on passing plays.

Will Littrell and the Sooners lean more on Sawchuk? How much do they utilize him as a pass catcher? Those will be things to watch in the spring.

— The biggest question facing the Sooners' running back room: who is the second guy behind Sawchuk?

That's where Walker's departure could really play a factor.

Walker spent the first half of the season as the Sooners' top, and most productive, running back. But even as Sawchuk emerged over the second half of the season, Walker was firmly the backup, and only, option behind him. He finished the year with 517 rushing yards (5.0 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns and often was the best part of the offense early in the year.

To go back to the original question, the most logical candidate behind Sawchuk is Barnes, who is entering his third spring at OU. But even that feels like a toss up. Barnes clearly has the talent and showed it in 2022 when he ran for 519 yards and five touchdowns, which included a 127-yard performance against Florida State. But last year couldn't have been more bizarre for him. He only logged 37 carries for 140 yards (3.8 ypc) and he only had nine carries — NINE — in conference play.

In Barnes' defense, he spent much off the offseason rehabbing from a foot injury and he was injured for a lot of the year. But it also felt notable that Walker saw seven carries in the Alamo Bowl even though he had already announced he was entering the transfer portal, and Barnes didn't log a snap. Even Marcus Major saw more than twice as many carries last year.

— How do the younger players fit into the mix? Daylan Smothers is gone, but Kalib Hicks remains an intriguing option heading into his second season. Hicks barely played last year and only had three carries, but there just weren't many avenues for the former three-star recruit to see playing time.

The Sooners do have a pair of exciting freshmen in four-star prospect Taylor Tatum and three-star prospect Xavier Robinson. It's hard for true freshmen running back to see the field, but if they prove they're ahead of the curve during spring practices, it's not irrational that they could earn playing time in the fall. The Sooners also still have Emeka Megwa, though injuries have kept him off the field for much of his career.

Essentially, there is playing time up for grabs behind Sawchuk.