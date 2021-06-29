Summer Moves in SSR

Oklahoma's in-state class has continued to develop as one of the state's most talent-rich and deep in recent memory. And after spring and early summer it's time to revise our state rankings. This breakdown is loaded with a new member of the top 10, shifts in the top five, and much more. Take a look as we take stock of an incredibly talented in-state class.

1. Gentry Williams

Breakdown: It's not going to surprise anyone to see Williams here. His blend of length and speed are rare traits even at the college level. He's a raw talent, particularly at corner, and though he is still putting the pieces of his game together it's impossible to miss the potential in his game. Williams missed much of his junior year due to a torn ACL but if he returns to full force look for a big year from the Hornets and a potential run at five-stars for Williams. Last Ranking: 1 Highest Ranking: 1 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 1 (2/16/2021)

2. Talyn Shettron

Breakdown: In most any year of the last 20 years Shettron would be a runaway for the top spot and after a massive junior year, in which he led his Santa Fe team to the 6A-1 state finals. Shettron is going to be making a real run to finish on top and has already made this race very tight. He's a big-time receiver with special body control for a player with his size and impressively quick feet that show the potential to become an elite route runner. Last Ranking: 2 Highest Ranking: 2 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 2 (2/16/2021)

3. Jacob Sexton

Breakdown: Speaking of players who had real growth seasons in 2020 look no further than the state's highest ranked offensive lineman since Brey Walker in 2018. Sexton was always thought of a talented guy who exceled a bit more technically than with just brute force. But as a junior his game got nastier and he played with more edge than we'd seen before. And as we've said time and time again, every time we Sexton he just gets better. Last Ranking: 3 Highest Ranking: 3 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 3 (2/16/2021)

4. DeSean Brown

Breakdown: Just last spring Brown was working at linebacker and kind of moving around the Choctaw defense. But when he found his home he really took off running with a massive year at defensive end. Brown shows off an explosive first step and a natural feel for the position. This time last year Brown was a true tweener but he grew considerably in that time and now has the look of a natural strongside defensive end and perhaps an elite one. Last Ranking: 6 Highest Ranking: 4 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 6 (2/16/2021)

5. Chris McClellan

Breakdown: McClellan has always been a favorite for those who have seen him but as a junior he seemed to, in the middle of a pandemic, be putting it all together. McClellan is an explosive defensive lineman who was creating chaos in offensive backfields but in 2020 it seemed like he had developed more answers for blockers who could manage to keep up with him for quickness. The move to Owasso helped him start to change his physical makeup and he'll only become more dangerous with more time around the program. McClellan could move up this list as he takes on some elite 6A-1 talent if he can dominate as we're used to seeing. Last Ranking: 4 Highest Ranking: 4 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 5 (6/29/2021)

6. Jayden Rowe

Breakdown: Rowe was one of the real breakout stars of the 2020 season. However, watching his tape there is a clear question of how it could have taken as long as it did to find stardom. Rowe's blend of size and physicality, along with more speed than you might expect gives him a lot of positional versatility in the college game. For some the question of 'where they will play' can be seen as a problem but for Rowe it's just kind of a matter of where he ends up. There's definitely a feeling his physical skills will make it hard for him to do anything but succeed. Last Ranking: 5 Highest Ranking: 5 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 6 (6/29/2021)

7. Braylin Presley

Breakdown: Forget this year, in just about any year it would be hard to find a player with more enjoyable tape to watch than the latest human highlight reel from Bixby. Presley, the younger brother of 2020 Oklahoma State signee Brennan Presley, put together a season for the ages for the Spartans as they ran to yet another state title. Presley is a multi-tooled offensive weapon who could play at running back, slot, and be a terror in the return game. Last Ranking: 7 Highest Ranking: 7 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 7 (2/16/2021)

8. C.J. Brown

Breakdown: Brown's yet another talented back in the state of Oklahoma. He shows off great vision and is a natural in open space. Brown isn't the biggest back but is plenty dangerous between the tackles. He has an easy change of direction and shows potential as a receiver. Last Ranking: 9 Highest Ranking: 8 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 9 (2/16/2021)

9. Maurion Horn

Breakdown: Horn got a lot of his early attention at cornerback and some still see him there but it's hard to ignore how good he has been for the Tigers as a running back including a nationally televised 190 yard and two touchdown performance against Bentonville West. On the year Horn averaged 8.8 yards per carry and was a big play threat in a run-heavy offense. Last Ranking: 8 Highest Ranking: 8 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 9 (6/29/2021)

10. Robert Spears-Jennings

Breakdown: Going back to back from Broken Arrow, Spears-Jennings averaged nearly 20 yards per catch and accounted for nearly 50-percent of the Tigers passing yardage. He has a great frame but what really stands out in watching him work is how smooth his acceleration is and how natural all that change of direction can look. As a receiver we've always been a fan of Spears-Jennings but his length in the secondary is something he showed off this spring and makes him even more interesting as he's got more potential college options. Last Ranking: 10 Highest Ranking: 10 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 11 (2/16/2021)

11. Jaleel Johnson

Breakdown: It's not in recent memory that a player with Johnson's upside would find himself as the state's No. 3 defensive lineman. Johnson is a long athlete with a nice first step and potential to play in several roles along the defensive line. He impressed evereyone at the Dallas Rivals camp after which he saw offers start rolling in. Last Ranking: 23 Highest Ranking: 11 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 23 (2/16/2021)

12. Cade McConnell

Breakdown: As a sophomore McConnell showed promise but he's another player that seemed to piece things together considerably as a junior. He is improving his pad level and is a guy that when on plays with a nasty streak. Last Ranking: 12 Highest Ranking: 12 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 12 (2/16/2021)

13. Carson May

Breakdown: One of the sneakier members of the top 20. May has a great frame and is a solid athlete but what sticks out is for such a big guy, he gets the ball out quickly and is decisive with his reads. He finally picked up a power five offer yesterday that was long overdue. A player with his frame, arm, and tape shouldn't have had to wait so long. Last Ranking: 14 Highest Ranking: 13 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 14 (2/16/2021)

14. Gabe Brown

Breakdown: One of the more instinctive lineabackers to come out of Oklahoma in recent years. Unlike many that get tagged with that label Brown has the size and speed to match up with it. Brown blitzes well, looks comfortable dropping into zone coverage, and is physical upon arrival - Brown is one of the state's under appreciated gems. Last Ranking: 10 Highest Ranking: 10 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 14 (6/29/2021)

15. Duncan Parham

Breakdown: Parham is a player we'd like to see some more of going forward but the length and ability in pass coverage makes for an incredibly intriguing outside linebacker. He could work in a 3-4 scheme thanks to his range but it's hard to deny his fit as a 3-4 defender. He showed off a lot of ability at the Dallas Rivals camp even if he had some tough reps due to an absurdly good group of offensive tackles he faced. Last Ranking: 18 Highest Ranking: 15 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 18 (2/16/2021)

16. Jake Clifton

Breakdown: Clifton wasn't well known coming into the spring but after watching his tape several staffs couldn't help but notice the ultra-active linebacker. He is a modern day type of inside backer that will play well in space but ha the toughness needed to close on ball carriers between the tackles. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 16 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 16 (6/29/2021)

17. Corey Gordon

Breakdown: Gordon is a long and rangy athlete who could get some attention at receiver but it's at safety where he shows the most potential. Gordon is a natural at high-pointing the ball and attacks it any time it's possible. His length makes for a dangerous defensive weapon in the passing game. Last Ranking: 27 Highest Ranking: 17 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 27 (2/16/2021)

18. Mason Gilkey

Breakdown: Gilkey may be the state's smoothest receiver, his acceleration is easy, particularly impressive when you consider how long he is. He doesn't possess elite speed but he has the ability to get over the top and when he does he tracks the ball incredibly well. Last Ranking: 15 Highest Ranking: 15 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 18 (6/29/2021)

19. Andre Dollar

Breakdown: Dollar, unfortuntaely played very little of his junior season and it cost him a bit in the rankings. He also seemed unavailable through, at least, portions of the spring. But make no mistake, he is a player with a great frame and natural athleticism at tight end - he could vault up the rankings as the 2021 season progresses if he can return to full health and be the productive player he is fully capable of becoming. Last Ranking: 13 Highest Ranking: 13 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 19 (6/29/2021)

20. Gavin Freeman

Breakdown: Knowing that Freeman is the son of a former Oklahoma standout it's surprising that he came to notice so much later than he probably should have. Freeman is a skilled athlete who figures as a slot receiver in the college game but could do a wide variety of things thanks to his quickness and surprisingly physicality. This is a guy that may not be the biggest but don't let that fool your for a second, he competes hard and is more than willing to mix it up. Last Ranking: 21 Highest Ranking: 20 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 21 (2/16/2021)

21. Nunu Campbell

Breakdown: Campbell offers prototypical size at cornerback and was a key piece of Holland Hall's historically dominant defense. A defense that allowed less than six points a game on their way to a bludgenoing 12-0 season. Campbell attacks the ball like a receiver when it's in the air and has the size and physical makeup that could easily slide to safety if need be. Last Ranking: 16 Highest Ranking: 16 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 21 (6/29/2021)

22. Tabry Shettron

Breakdown: Yeah, that name is no accident as his brother is currently at No. 2. But make no mistake this isn't about family relations. For quite some time one would see Talyn at a camp and see his brother hanging out and wonder how the impressive looking athlete wasn't on the field. Due to some unfortunate injuries his first two years at Santa Fe were a bit of a wash. But as a junior he started making plays and with his frame, he could be a guy that really puts it all together in his senior season and has, as was predicted last time, turned into a serious power 5 target in his own right. Last Ranking: 35 Highest Ranking: 22 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 35 (2/16/2021)

23. Davis Dotson

Breakdown: Dotson is a player we've got earmarked as a potential riser in the class. He's got length and good feet on a frame that is still surprisingly light - if he is anywhere near his listed 290-pounds. Dotson has a lot of promise and a basketball background, he could be a prototypical super senior that really takes off in his final season. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 23 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 23 (6/29/2021)

24. Xavin Lackey

Breakdown: Lackey has been talked about since he was a freshman for the Wolverines and while, at times, he wasn't having to work hard to live up to expectations as a junior you really saw it all come together. He's a big and physical guy who could play as an inside or outside linebacker. Last Ranking: 26 Highest Ranking: 24 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 26 (2/16/2021)

25. Lesharo Wildcat

Breakdown: Wildcat isn't yet well known and as such there's still a lot of volatility in how this ranking may end up. Wildcat shows an explosive first step and in spite of being very early on in his recruitment he's a promising defensive lineman with a wrestling background that makes him intriguing as a defensive end. A massive jump up this list is possible. Last Ranking: 19 Highest Ranking: 19 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 25 (6/29/2021)

26. Jocelyn Malaska

Breakdown: Another player that we're anxious to see in person. Malaska has tremendous length and a lot of potential that shows up on tape. As the physicality in his game continues to emerge, he's another guy that could see a big run up this list as he has already begun to climb. Last Ranking: 33 Highest Ranking: 26 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 33 (2/16/2021)

27. Eli McWilliams

Breakdown: McWilliams is a player that feels like he might be a touch low here in the rankings. He's a big guy with nice range and his length helps him sort through traffic far easier than most. He's an intriguing prospect who could see his notoriety rise. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 16 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 16 (6/29/2021)

28. Dontierre Fisher

Breakdown: This is unfairly low for Fisher, a dynamic playmaker who is unbelievable to tackle in the open field. It's not so much about speed for Fisher but he's got a good spin move and the ability to run through arm tackles. Last Ranking: 20 Highest Ranking: 20 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 28 (6/29/2021)

29. Maliek Bogard

Breakdown: Bogard moved from Kansas City last year and never really got going at Okmulgee in 2020. But having seen him up close the potential is there for Bogard to become a high-end edge rusher. Right now he's a lot more about what could be but with him joining a very talented Beggs roster, there is chance for him to get some opportunities to show his true ability. Last Ranking: 22 Highest Ranking: 22 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 29 (6/29/2021)

30. Lane Parks

Breakdown: Parks has been part of the nearly run-exclusive offensive gameplan employed by the Millers the last few years. Parks has good athletic ability and could move up as he continues to show the tools to be a quality pass blocker. Last Ranking: 29 Highest Ranking: 29 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 30 (6/29/2021)

31. Jayson Smith

Breakdown: Smith is what some would try and label a 'throw back linebacker' thanks to his frame but make no mistake he's a guy who can run well and has the type of speed to work in the modern game. That said, there's no doubt he's most dangerous when coming up and defending the run and has the physicality to play between the tackles. Last Ranking: 38 Highest Ranking: 31 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 38 (2/16/2021)

32. Lane Williams

Breakdown: Williams is a guy with a great frame and the ability to move well laterally. He's still figuring it all out but guys with his size and athletic ability always have a chance to emerge. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 32 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 32 (6/29/2021)

33. Brycen Ellisor

Breakdown: Ellisor was one of the finds during the first statewide tape breakdown. He is incredibly twitchy and could play in a number of roles along the defensive line. It's his ability to be scheme diverse that may be one of his most attractive traits as a recruitable player. Last Ranking: 17 Highest Ranking: 17 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 33 (6/29/2021)

34. Marcus Dockins

Breakdown: It's a pattern for the class of 2022 in-state but yet another impressive athlete with great size. Dockins is definitely at his best working vertically but he's got better feet than most guys his size and can change direction with fluidity. Last Ranking: 34 Highest Ranking: 34 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 34 (2/16/2021)

35. Camden Billy

Breakdown: For the second year in a row Thomas has a high-end offensive lineman for the Big 12, and many others, to pursue. Billy has more length than one might expect but moves around well and looks very natural pulling off the corner. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 35 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 35 (6/29/2021)

36. Jordan Drew

Breakdown: Drew is a two-way standout who could fit into numerous colleges on either side of the ball. That said his length and interest in contact makes him an intriguing defensive back target. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 36 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 36 (6/29/2021)

37. AJ Brown

Breakdown: The latest in a line of Trojans defensive tackles who might be an inch or two shorter than is the 'prototype' but is far more productive than many of those prospects who fit that title. Brown is incredibly active with a great motor and is near impossible to move off the spot. He'll get more offers before it's all said and done. And as more staffs have time to focus singularly on his tape, he could actually be aided by the dead period. Last Ranking: 37 Highest Ranking: 37 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 37 (2/16/2021)

38. Trevor Lorenz

Breakdown: Lorenz is a big receiver with nice hands and for a guy with his length moves surprisingly well in and out of his breaks. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 38 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 38 (6/29/2021)

39. Chase Faber

Breakdown: Faber is an outstanding player between the tackles but has more range than he typically gets credit for. He's a physical tackler and has a great nose for the ball. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 39 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 39 (6/29/2021)

40. David Rowaiye

Breakdown: Rowaiye has great length and a lot of natural ability but as we saw the Dallas Rivals camp he's still quite raw. As he learns to better us his hands and how to really attack blockers who have comparable skills he could be a guy we look back on and realize was undervalued. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 40 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 40 (6/29/2021)

41. Kyron Downing

Breakdown: Downing's game isn't hard to sort out, he's got speed and a LOT of it. He is a game-changer at receiver and can stretch the field. He isn't the biggest guy but when you're as dangerous as Downing in space, you can get away with it. If he can continue to develop his lateral quickness he could make a move in our state rankings. Last Ranking: 30 Highest Ranking: 30 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 41 (6/29/2021)

42. Justus Conway

Breakdown: It's surprising that a player who averaged nearly two sacks per game is still awaiting his first offe but that is where Conway is at this point. He's a highly effective pass-rushing outside linebacker that shows a nice first step and impressive closing speed. He isn't a long edge rusher but he uses his feet really well. Last Ranking: 24 Highest Ranking: 24 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 42 (6/29/2021)

43. Lebron Jones

Breakdown: Jones looks at his most natural when he is attacking the line of scrimmage. He's a natural athlete who has the speed to close in space and is already reeling in tons of Ivy League attention. Last Ranking: 28 Highest Ranking: 28 (2/16/2021) Lowest Ranking: 43 (6/29/2021)

44. Brandon Ramsey

Breakdown: Ramsey is an intriguing prospect because there's so many things he does well. He plays well in space and odes an outstnading job driving on the ball once he sees it - including taking great angles to get between a receiver and the ball. He might be well served to move to safety in the college game with his size. Last Ranking: N/A Highest Ranking: 44 (6/29/2021) Lowest Ranking: 44 (6/29/2021)

45. Antonio Smith