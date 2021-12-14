Tarber commits to Sooners

This is officially the Brent Venables era for defense at Oklahoma. The Sooners didn’t have one defensive lineman that weighed more than 300 pounds during the 2021 season. One of Venables’ first commits is already over 300 pounds as Deerfield Beach (Fla.) High defensive lineman Alton Tarber becomes the third pledge for Venables in the last two days.

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4xMDAwJWNvbW1pdHRlZPCflLTimqrvuI8gPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6 Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9oYXNodGFnL0Jvb21lclNvb25lcj9zcmM9aGFzaCZh bXA7cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+I0Jvb21lclNvb25lcjwvYT4gPGEg aHJlZj0iaHR0cHM6Ly90LmNvLzBwMzlZZEttWXUiPnBpYy50d2l0dGVyLmNv bS8wcDM5WWRLbVl1PC9hPjwvcD4mbWRhc2g7IERyM2FtLmNoYXMzciAoQFRh cmJlckl2KSA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3R3aXR0ZXIuY29tL1RhcmJlckl2 L3N0YXR1cy8xNDcwNzk4Mzk2NTQ1OTc0MjczP3JlZl9zcmM9dHdzcmMlNUV0 ZnciPkRlY2VtYmVyIDE0LCAyMDIxPC9hPjwvYmxvY2txdW90ZT4KPHNjcmlw dCBhc3luYyBzcmM9Imh0dHBzOi8vcGxhdGZvcm0udHdpdHRlci5jb20vd2lk Z2V0cy5qcyIgY2hhcnNldD0idXRmLTgiPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8L2Rpdj4KPC9k aXY+Cgo=

Tarber had been committed to Georgia Tech since August, but Venables made him a priority after taking over as OU’s head coach last week. Tarber was one of the first 2022 offers, and Tarber, a three-star prospect, took an official visit to Norman over the weekend. It didn’t take long as Tarber announced he was decommitting from Georgia Tech following his OU visit and the countdown was on.