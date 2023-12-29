However, Walker cleared that up on Friday. The redshirt junior announced his commitment to Wisconsin on Friday, ending a two-year tenure with the Sooners.

Despite announcing his intentions to enter the NCAA Transfer portal weeks ago, Tawee Walker remained with Oklahoma for the Alamo Bowl. That led to some speculation to his future.

Walker had been a walk-on at Oklahoma since he arrived in the spring of 2022. He barely saw the field two seasons ago and didn't project to be a significant part of the offense this year.

But that quickly changed. Walker started the season opener against Arkansas State and established himself as a big part of the Sooners' backfield. He logged more snaps and more carries than any OU running back through the first six games. His best performances came against SMU (21 carries, 117 yards) and Kansas (23 carries, 146 yards, 1 touchdown).

But Walker's role diminished down the stretch. Gavin Sawchuk started the Sooners' final seven games and ended the season with five straight performances of 100 yards or more. Walker was also given an "in-house" suspension and did not play against TCU in Week 8. Over the final five weeks of the regular season, Walker logged just 19 carries.

He announced his intention to enter the transfer portal in early December but continued to participate in the Sooners' bowl practices. OU coach Brent Venables even left the door open for a potential return. Walker even saw playing time in Thursday's 38-24 loss to Arizona, as he took seven carries for 17 yards. However, that proved to be his last game with the Sooners.

Walker finished his 2023 season with 102 carries for 503 yards (5.0 yards per carry) and seven touchdowns.

Without Walker, Sawchuk projects to be the Sooners' clear No. 1 running back heading into 2024.