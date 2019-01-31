Taylor Had to Get to Work
You could understand if it was difficult for Wesson (Miss.) Copiah-Lincoln Community College wide receiver Kundarrius Taylor to watch Oklahoma during the 2018 season.
Taylor, originally a four-star prospect for the 2018 class, had signed with OU and was supposed to be there as the Sooners racked up one offensive milestone after another.
Because of academic reasons, it’s just going to take a little longer. Initially disappointed, all Taylor can do now is put in the work to guarantee he makes the most of his second chance.
OU is keeping that faith in Taylor, and Taylor is ready to become a Sooner again as he announced he has committed for the 2020 class Monday afternoon.
“You can’t be depressed about it,” Taylor said. “I knew I just had to get off my butt and get to work.”
Taylor did just that during the 2018 season. He had 31 catches for 547 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games. The eight scores were 40 percent of all receiving touchdowns for Copiah-Lincoln.
Even heading into high school graduation, Taylor kept hope he would arrive in Norman last summer. Once he knew his plans were changing, he found his spot at Copiah-Lincoln.
He picked himself back up, but he had no idea if the Sooners were going to come back into the picture. Those fears evaporated quickly with OU coaches Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons letting Taylor know the door was still open.
“It’s meant a lot,” Taylor said. “The loyalty, family, the love. They showed that trust in me when I didn’t have the grades and still stuck with me through the process. Words can’t explain what that means to me.”
Taylor was re-offered by OU in November, and it felt like it was simply a countdown to when Taylor would join the Sooners again.
Thanks @LincolnRiley 🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/PbdqMCBCKl— 🔟K (@KingKt___) January 28, 2019
The connection was still there, and Taylor let the coaches know Jan. 28 was going to be the day. No real reason why, just said he was going to make that the special date.
The journey is longer than first expected, but Taylor is opting to see the positive side of things and the ways junior college is helping him.
“It’s helped me to be humble and be patient,” Taylor said. “I know I can’t rush everything. It has taught me how to work, and I’m probably healthier than I ever was before because now I’m properly trained.”
Taylor has kept tabs on the 2018 class for OU and has been in constant contact with redshirt quarterback Tanner Mordecai and sophomore defensive back Patrick Fields.
Taylor was originally supposed to be roommates with Mordecai and said Mordecai and Fields have been with him 100 percent through this process.
With the commitment done, now it’s about making sure everything is in order. Taylor said he’s doing everything he can to make sure he’s a mid-year enrollee for the 2020 class. He’s in good academic standing right now and double-checking to guarantee he’s doing everything as asked.
He’s hopeful he can visit the campus as much as possible in the upcoming months. There is a potential for a trip next month. He believes a visit will happen, for sure, in March and hasn’t ruled out a return visit to Norman for the spring game.
Any future visit will allow him to reconnect even more with Riley and Simmons, especially as Simmons has become a father-like figure presence. Taylor said Simmons had a simple message for Taylor when Taylor let him know he was committing again.
“Say less, I’ll be waiting on you,” said Taylor about Simmons’ message. “I’ve been waiting on you to touch down. Don’t worry. We’re here.”