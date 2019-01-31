You could understand if it was difficult for Wesson (Miss.) Copiah-Lincoln Community College wide receiver Kundarrius Taylor to watch Oklahoma during the 2018 season. Taylor, originally a four-star prospect for the 2018 class, had signed with OU and was supposed to be there as the Sooners racked up one offensive milestone after another.

Because of academic reasons, it’s just going to take a little longer. Initially disappointed, all Taylor can do now is put in the work to guarantee he makes the most of his second chance. OU is keeping that faith in Taylor, and Taylor is ready to become a Sooner again as he announced he has committed for the 2020 class Monday afternoon. “You can’t be depressed about it,” Taylor said. “I knew I just had to get off my butt and get to work.” Taylor did just that during the 2018 season. He had 31 catches for 547 yards and eight touchdowns in 10 games. The eight scores were 40 percent of all receiving touchdowns for Copiah-Lincoln. Even heading into high school graduation, Taylor kept hope he would arrive in Norman last summer. Once he knew his plans were changing, he found his spot at Copiah-Lincoln. He picked himself back up, but he had no idea if the Sooners were going to come back into the picture. Those fears evaporated quickly with OU coaches Lincoln Riley and Dennis Simmons letting Taylor know the door was still open. “It’s meant a lot,” Taylor said. “The loyalty, family, the love. They showed that trust in me when I didn’t have the grades and still stuck with me through the process. Words can’t explain what that means to me.” Taylor was re-offered by OU in November, and it felt like it was simply a countdown to when Taylor would join the Sooners again.