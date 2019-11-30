With two new commitments this week, one of whim is still playing, to look at it would be easy to run to the new guys for star performances. And though Reggie Grimes scored a huge touchdown in a huge game it was a pair of the usual suspects that battled it for MVP after big performances in their own games. Take a look at this week's Future Sooners.

The Skinny: Reedy (6-5) ended their season in the first round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Arinze and his Webster Groves team finished off their season with their annual Thanksgiving day game against Kirkwood - a game that is scheduled to be played on the date whether the teams are in the playoffs or not. Arinze went out in style with a 26-yard catch and four tackles (three solo) but Webster Groves came up short 42-28. Next Week: Webster Groves (5-5) ended their season in the second round of the Missouri Class five playoffs.

The Skinny: Conyers had a 27-yard touchdown pass but it wasn't enough as Gruver fell to Stratford 25-6. Next Week: Gruver (8-4) ended their season in the third round of the Texas class 2A division two playoffs.

The Skinny: Consolidated (11-1) ended their season in the second round of the Texas 5A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Downs just kept rolling with his team's opening touchdown of a 16-7 win over powerhouse Tuttle. He also managed several tackles and a tackle for loss for the Eagles. Next Week: Weatherford (11-2) is meeting Poteau in the finals of the Oklahoma 4A playoffs on Friday at UCO's Wantland stadium at 1 p.m.

The Skinny: Central (7-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Grimes, in his first game as a Sooner commit, had a 13-yard touchdown run and helped his defense shut down Lincoln Pare, a contender for the state player of the year, as Ravenwood downed previously unbeaten Houston 42-21. Next Week: Ravenwood (13-1) is meeting Maryville in the BlueCroww Bowl at Tennessee Tech in the finals of the Tennessee class 6A division one playoffs on Sat., Dec. 7.

The Skinny: Bishop Carroll (8-4) ended their season in the finals of the WCAC playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Ranchview (9-2) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 4A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Jackson and Foster for the fourth time in the last two years came up just short against Shadow Creek, this time squandering a 24-7 lead to fall 36-31. Jackson managed five catches for 59 yards including a 33-yard touchdown. Next Week: Foster (8-4) ended their season in the third round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs.

The Skinny: McClellan and Aledo are hitting stride as they downed a talented bunch from Red Oak, 34-14. The Sooners running back commit had a steady night with 179 yards and two touchdowns (62, 1) on just 20 carries. Next Week: Aledo (12-1) is meeting Ennis at the Star in Frisco in the quarterfinals of the Texas class 5A division two playoffs on Friday.

The Skinny: Poteet (5-6) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Mims, after last week's massive performance, was quieted somewhat by Texas power Highland Park. But Mims made one of the game's biggest plays with just 3:43 remaining with a go ahead 16-yard touchdown catch on fourth and six, giving Lone Star their first lead since the second quarter. The game would go to overtime as Lone Star clinched a 33-27 win in a thriller. Mims finished the day with nine receptions for 86 yards and two touchdowns (11, 16). Next Week: Lone Star (13-0) is meeting Lancaster in the quarterfinals of the Texas class 5A division one playoffs on Friday Rockwall-Wilkerson Sanders Memorial stadium. WEEK 14 MVP

The Skinny: Nelson and Williams Fields had the week off. Next Week: Williams Field (12-2) is meeting Campo Verde in the finals of the Arizona Conference 5A playoffs on Dec. 7 at Sun Devil stadium at 11 a.m.

The Skinny: National Christian Academy ended their season at 7-3. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Broken Arrow (9-3) finished their season in the semifinals of the 6A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Prince Avenue Christian (9-3) ended their season in the second round of the Georgia class A private playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Walker made a stunning return from an injury a few weeks ago, that was thought to have ended his season. In that return he helped the Irish down rival Bishop Kelley 47-22. Next Week: McGuinness (12-2) is meeting Carl Albert in the finals of the Oklahoma class 5A playoffs on Sat., Dec. 7 at 3:30 at UCO's Wantland stadium.

The Skinny: King (7-4) ended their season in the first round of the Texas class 6A division two playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Lamar (10-2) ended their season in the second round of the Texas class 6A division one playoffs. Next Week: N/A.

The Skinny: Williams School ended their season at 5-6. Next Week: N/A.