Gavin Sawchuk has always been taught to make the most of his opportunities. His mother, Tammy, often reminds him that things will work out when the timing is right. Until then, it's about continuing to work hard and trust the process.

In a lot of ways, it's been the story of his playing career at Oklahoma. So it was fitting that his best performance as a collegiate running back came last weekend, when his team really needed it.

It came at the perfect time.

After starting the season 7-0, the Sooners dropped back-to-back games heading into a pivotal matchup with West Virginia. The Mountaineers, meanwhile, had won back-to-back games, and another loss would jeopardize OU’s chances of reaching the Big 12 title game. The angst at Owen Field was palpable after the Mountaineers scored on their opening drive to take a 7-0 lead.

But Gavin made sure the Sooners responded quickly. The redshirt freshman broke off a 30-yard run on the following possession and reached the WVU two-yard line, setting up a goal-line touchdown from Dillon Gabriel to quickly tie the game.

Gavin helped make sure that was the only time the Mountaineers threatened the Sooners. He finished the game with a career-high 135 yards on 22 carries, leading the Sooners to a much-needed 59-20 win that helped stabilize the season.

Tammy and Gavin's father, Kevin, were in the crowd as he carved up the WVU defense in his best performance as a Sooner.

“I think my comment to Tammy after leaving that game was, ‘Our son is the starting running back at Oklahoma,’” Kevin told OUInsider. “It’s pretty unreal.”

It was a timely performance for both the Sooners and Gavin, who’s worked hard to become an important part of the Sooners’ offense. But it’s a path that’s required some patience.

There was a lot of excitement when Gavin joined the Sooners’ 2022 recruiting class. The former Valor Christian High School running back recorded over 2,000 rushing yards and 28 touchdowns as a senior, and he won the Gatorade Colorado Player of the Year award in 2020 and 2021. He was rated the state’s No. 1 prospect by Rivals and held offers from several FBS schools, including Ohio State, USC and Notre Dame. But he developed a connection with OU head coach Brent Venables and running backs coach DeMarco Murray, and chose the Sooners.

As a true freshman, he faced a crowded running back room. In addition to Marcus Major, Tawee Walker and fellow 2022 four-star running back Jovantae Barnes, the Sooners also had veteran Eric Gray projected to overtake the starting job. Gray recorded nearly 1,600 total yards and averaged 6.4 yards per carry in 2022, finishing with the ninth-most rushing yards in a single season by an OU running back. He was eventually drafted by the New York Giants earlier this year.

With Gray serving as the fulcrum on offense, and Barnes playing back-up reps, Gavin saw just two carries during the regular season and spent much of the year as the scout team running back. But for Gavin, it was an opportunity to grow and learn.

“At first, it was a little hard,” Tammy said, "being in that transition from high school where you’re the guy and basically going to college and you’re sitting behind, it was a hard transition (for) me and Kevin. For Gavin, it didn’t seem like it was. He understood in that moment his role on the team. He needed to work. He needed to learn, whether it was from conversations with DeMarco or just watching and being in the running back room.

“He was good. But Kevin and I were like, ‘Wait a minute. You’re the Gatorade Player of the Year, you’re sitting on the scout team?’ It was just an adjustment for us. We needed to change our mindset and support him where he was. And he was at a place where he felt he needed to be learning, watching, growing.

“I still remember we talked about it,” Kevin added. “We were like, ‘He’s happy. And if he’s happy, we should be happy.’ He embraced it. He totally embraced it because his whole thing was he was on the scout team for the majority of the year. He was like, ‘Man, I’m going against the No. 1 defense every day. I’m getting better.’ So he knew it. He was like, I’ve got a lot to learn. He never felt like, ‘I should be the guy.’

That patience and work more than paid off. After the regular season ended, Gray declared for the NFL Draft and opted out of the Sooners’ appearance in the Cheez-It Bowl. That presented an opportunity for both Gavin and Barnes, who saw elevated roles in Gray’s absence.

Both took advantage. Gavin ran for 100 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries, and the young running backs became the first OU freshmen duo to each run for over 100 yards in the same game in over three decades.