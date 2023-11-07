NORMAN — After facing back-to-back losses, it was a given that OU coach Brent Venables would face some questions about his team’s recent skid. It was especially relevant given that just three weeks ago, the Sooners were 7-0 and in the driver’s seat for the Big 12 title.

Venables made it clear on Tuesday — nobody is more aware of the issues than the Sooners are.

“We don't have our head in the sand (about) what those (issues) might be,” Venables said during his weekly press conference. “And we may not get the result that we want or everybody else wants as fast as everybody might want. But we recognize whatever those are. We understand where our weaknesses are better than anybody else.”

Among the issues Venables listed, two were particularly prominent in the losses at Kansas and Oklahoma State: turnovers and penalties.

Turnovers were a point of strength for the Sooners through the first seven weeks. The Sooners had committed just five during that span while forcing 15 on defense, giving the team a turnover margin of plus-10.

But that advantage flipped the past two weeks. The Sooners committed three turnovers in both games and lost the turnover margin 6-4. KU and OSU combined for 23 points off those OU turnovers, which is particularly hurtful considering the Sooners lost by a combined eight points.

The turnovers have come at critical times, too. Last week, one of the three turnovers came in the fourth quarter after a botched snap and it led to an OSU field goal midway through the fourth quarter, pushing the Cowboys lead to six.

The Sooners still rank 10th nationally in turnover margin, but it’s clear that a big factor in OU’s 7-0 start was their ability to protect the ball.

“Through seven games, we didn't turn the ball over and the game will honor you for that,” Venables said. “... I make it that simple because when you turn the ball over, everything else just gets highlighted. All the other mistakes that are there, even through 7-0, nobody's seeing that. They see a W. But… SMU, Texas, Cincinnati, there was nothing easy about those games. Nothing. We had to fight all the way to the fourth quarter to find a way to win. “But we won, took care of the football and that's the name of the game.

“So there's always all these underlying issues that sometimes aren't necessarily under the same microscope. But when you lose — certainly the turnovers enhance your opportunity to lose — all these other warts can be exposed. And that's just not Oklahoma. That's just football.”

Of course penalties have been an issue, too. The Sooners have committed 19 total penalties for 156 yards in their two losses, which included a season-high 11 against Kansas. However, penalties have been a problem all season. The Sooners lead the Big 12 in penalties (64, seven more than the next closest team) and penalty yards per game (59.2).

“We’ve had six false starts the last two weeks. Can’t have that and get into a good rhythm offensively,” Venables said. “It’s like having a PI or jumping offsides every other play. Can’t happen. It’s hard to get into a good rhythm.

“If we’re turning the ball over and pre-snap penalties are an issue, it’s gonna affect your whole team.”

The penalties and the turnovers have the Sooners in danger of a three-game skid. However Venables knows it’s possible the team can get them corrected and still finish the year with a 10-2 record, a significant improvement from last year’s 6-7 campaign.

But it has to start this Saturday against West Virginia (6 p.m.)

“‘Coach Venables, he's an undisciplined coach and the players are playing undisciplined.’ Until you get it right, that's fair. It's fair. Shoot the arrows. And our job is to fix it. Period. So balancing all of that, yeah we've got to have better discipline. Everybody has ownership in it. And it all matters. Can't change the narrative now, right?’”