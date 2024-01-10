Turnovers, poor outside shooting doom Sooners in loss at TCU
Oklahoma started off conference play well with an eight-point win over Iowa State last weekend.
However, the Sooners were quickly reminded how tough life is in the Big 12.
The Sooners (14-2, 1-1 Big 12) travelled to Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday, where they fell to TCU, 80-71, dropping their second contest of the season. Despite being in control for much of the first half, the Sooners stumbled over the final 25 minutes.
Here's a look at takeaways and notes from the Sooners' loss:
Too many turnovers for the Sooners
Turnovers have always been a big focus for the Sooners when it comes to potential success in conference play. Coming into the contest, the Sooners ranked third to last in the conference in turnovers with 13.0 per contest. Meanwhile, the Horned Frogs ranked third in turnovers forced (17.0 per game).
That proved to be the ultimate deciding factor.
The Sooners turned the ball over 14 times — 12 of them came in the first half — which turned into 25 TCU points. The Sooners, meanwhile, scored just five points on 11 TCU turnovers.
Everybody struggled for OU, as seven of the eight players who logged minutes recorded at least one turnovers. Javian McCollum particularly struggled with six turnovers.
While they managed to keep it close, turnovers are going to be the most important factor for the Sooners moving forward.
Sooners struggle to generate 3-point shots
If turnovers have been the main focus, 3-point shooting has been another question.
The Sooners never found a rhythm from the outside. They shot just 7 of 26 (28%) from the 3-point line, which comes just a few days after they shot 10 of 25 (40%) against Iowa State.
McCollum made 5 of 9 3-point attempts. The rest of the team? 2 of 16.
TCU didn't shoot much better, making just 7 of 24 from outside. But the Horned Frogs dared the Sooners to beat them from the perimeter, and they just didn't make enough shots.
Overall, OU shot 26 of 58 from the floor (44.8%). TCU shot 28 of 64 (43.8%), including 15 of 32 in the second half.
NOTES
— Rebounding was going to be key against the Horned Frogs, and the Sooners fared well. OU won the rebounding battle 38-35, but drew a 9-9 tie on the offensive glass. That was also critical, as the Horned Frogs outscored the Sooners 14-11 on second-chance points.
Jalon Moore led OU with five offensive rebounds.
— It's been a tough two-game stretch to open conference play for Otega Oweh, who leads OU in scoring. After scoring just eight points against ISU, he finished with six against TCU on 2 of 8 shooting.
— McCollum's minutes are worth monitoring moving forward. He played 37 of 40 minutes against ISU. On Wednesday, he played 35 of 40.
Notably, Milos Uzan led the team with 36 minutes against TCU.
— Speaking of Uzan, he finished with 13 points (6 of 12 shooting), 7 rebounds and 10 assists. It was another good all-around game for the true sophomore, and that should give some optimism as the team moves forward.
— John Hugley was really effective with 14 points on 6 of 9 shooting.
— Le'Tre Darthard shot well against ISU but really struggled against TCU, missing all six of his 3-point attempts. Over his last three games, he's shooting 4 of 17 from 3.
— Emanuel Miller really hurt the Sooners, finishing with 27 points (11 of 17 shooting) and nine rebounds. Avery Anderson, former Oklahoma State guard, missed his first nine shots but finished with 15 points and made his final six field goal attempts.
— Up next? The Sooners travel to Lawrence to take on No. 3 Kansas on Saturday (1 p.m. ESPN+). The Jayhawks were upset, 65-60, by UCF on Wednesday. The Sooners haven't defeated Kansas in Lawrence since 1993.