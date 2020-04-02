SUBSCRIBE ON: iTunes | Spotify | Google Play | Stitcher | TuneIn | Soundcloud

We're joined this week by ESPN's Jake Trotter who talks to us about the madness of covering the Cleveland Browns last season and how Baker Mayfield handled a difficult season. Is the addition of Case Keenum anything for Mayfield to worry about? Lots of great discussion with Trotter and we breakdown Lincoln Riley's teleconference from Tuesday and the latest with OU football and the craziness of dealing with the pandemic. The Sooners also pick up a commitment this week as Lincoln Riley is still recruiting while everyone is quarantined at home. A nice little week of the Unofficial 40 with so little seemingly going on out in the world!

