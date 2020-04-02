PODCAST: Talking Baker Mayfield with ESPN's Jake Trotter
We're joined this week by ESPN's Jake Trotter who talks to us about the madness of covering the Cleveland Browns last season and how Baker Mayfield handled a difficult season. Is the addition of Case Keenum anything for Mayfield to worry about? Lots of great discussion with Trotter and we breakdown Lincoln Riley's teleconference from Tuesday and the latest with OU football and the craziness of dealing with the pandemic. The Sooners also pick up a commitment this week as Lincoln Riley is still recruiting while everyone is quarantined at home. A nice little week of the Unofficial 40 with so little seemingly going on out in the world!
The full rundown follows below:
00:00 - Hello and welcome. We have a special guest, ESPN.com's Jake Trotter
4:00 - Let's talk Cleveland Browns
38:00 - U40 officially begins
42:00 - Commitment of 2021 Choctaw (Okla.) safety Jordan Mukes
45:00 - Continued good news for 5-star OL Bryce Foster
59:00 - Lincoln Riley teleconference break down
1:20:00 - Closing time