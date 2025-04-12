Venables confirms leg injury, surgery for Javonnie Gibson

Gibson was seen off the field wearing a cast on his leg during the Sooners' Crimson Combine.

OU head coach Brent Venables confirmed Saturday that Gibson suffered a broken leg last week during a spring practice. Gibson underwent surgery "a couple days" ago and is currently recovering.

Fortunately for Gibson and the Sooners, there's a chance he could return as soon as this fall.

"Got rolled up on in practice, unfortunately," Venables said of Gibson's injury. "If he just stays on schedule, he'll be back to start the season and be back with us."

That's big news for the Sooners.

Gibson, who transferred this offseason from Arkansas Pine-Bluff, had risen up the wide receiver corps this spring. The redshirt junior had emerged as the top receiver in the offense and a favorite target of new quarterback John Mateer. His ascendance was key given the Sooners' departures in the wide receiver room during the offseason, which included Nic Anderson, Jalil Farooq and Andrel Anthony.

Gibson logged 70 receptions for 1,215 yards and nine touchdowns last season with Arkansas Pine-Bluff.

However, Gibson's injury created opportunities for the other receivers, including young players like Manny Choice and Elijah Thomas. That freshman duo saw significant reps during the Crimson Combine and have emerged as players who could have real roles next fall.

But the Sooners know they need Gibson back healthy.

"Me and Javonnie, I went to his hotel room last night," OU quarterback John Mateer said,. "He was staying in a hotel and he’s just a great human, so for that to happen really sucks. Like it does. But it’s football, like you said, and it’s just the way it is. And you build relationships with everybody so if one person you built a relationship with goes down, there’s more relationships that you have.

"There’s a lot of talent on this team. I mean we’re at Oklahoma so there’s talent everywhere. So it’s just getting to it and getting everyone to their most potential."

There was initially concern that Gibson's injury and recovery could carry through the start of next season. Now, there's optimism that he could return ahead of the Sooners' season opener against Illinois State on Aug. 30.

In the meantime, Gibson continues to provide an energy to the rest of the receiver room.

"Whenever you lose someone like Javonnie," OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle said, "not only is he a great player, he's an unbelievable teammate that everyone on the team likes. And so the best thing was that Javonnie hit them all up and said, 'Hey this is just a minor step back, major comeback incoming.’ He just boosted the spirits right there with the type of kid he is.

"It was an opportunity for some guys to grow up a little bit faster and step up a little faster. It’s awesome for their development. That was just their mindset. This is an opportunity for us to go out and get better and really show everyone all what we can do. Being the kid that he is, it ultimately turned into a positive with his attitude. Receivers fed off it. It was good energy because of Javonnie."

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

Follow us on Twitter @OUInsider and on Instagram @ouinsiderofficial!

Subscribe on YouTube by clicking here for daily video content on all things Oklahoma!