Oklahoma moved to 3-0 after taking care of business against Tulsa on Saturday afternoon, 66-17. The Sooners finished the nonconference slate averaging 55.7 points per game (third nationally) and allowing just 9.33 points per game (fifth nationally), but their first true road test awaits. The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) are coming off a heartbreaking 31-24 loss at the hands of Miami (OH), their bitter in-state rival, and will host OU for their first-ever Big 12 game. Here's a deeper look at what the Sooners will find in Nippert Stadium on Saturday.

BROADCAST INFO

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23, 11:00 a.m. CT TV: FOX Radio: 107.7 FM

CINCINNATI: THE RUNDOWN

Record: 2-1 Last Week: Miami (OH) 31, Cincinnati 24 F/OT Head coach: Scott Satterfield (first season) OC: Brad Glenn (first season) Offensive Scheme: Pistol DC: Bryan Brown (first season) Defensive scheme: Multiple (3-3-5, 3-4)

Key Players • Offense: QB Emory Jones, RB Corey Kiner, WR Xavier Henderson • Defense: DT Dontay Corleone, DE Jowon Briggs, STAR Deshawn Pace

STRENGTHS

OFFENSE • Running Game: Cincinnati averages 239.3 rushing yards per game, good for eighth nationally through three games. The Bearcats major in 11 personnel, but are quite accustomed to bringing in two tight-end sets to put extra blockers on the edge. The combination of Corey Kiner and Emory Jones is dangerous in the running game. • Jones-Henderson Connection- Former teammates at Florida, Jones, and Henderson clearly have some chemistry as they've connected 20 times for 299 yards and one touchdown already this season. Henderson is Cincy's go-to guy on third down and is a weapon in the intermediate passing game. DEFENSE • Defensive Line: Cincinnati might have the best defensive line in the Big 12, with Corleone and Briggs both being legitimate NFL talents at their respective positions. The two regularly win one-on-one's when they can scheme out of double teams and will present OU's offensive line with its biggest challenge to date, and by quite a wide margin. • Pressuring the QB: The Bearcats rank 16th nationally with 10.0 sacks on the season, and have spent a lot of time in opposing backfields. In all, Cincy has had 32 QB hurries and three QB hits on top of their sack total, with Daniel Grzesiak and Corleone leading the way as the top-graded pass rushers in '23.

WEAKNESSES

OFFENSE • Ball Security: Last week against Miami (OH), Jones threw two costly interceptions, including a game-sealer in overtime. He also made careless decisions with the football in the option game, and was fortunate not to have two fumbles added to his day. Through three games, Cincy has three INTs and one lost fumble. Penalties: Cincinnati is tied for 108th nationally with 24 penalties through three games, and has lost an average of 74.33 yards per game as a result. DEFENSE • Passing Defense: The very first play of the game last in last week's loss to Miami (OH) was a 79-yard touchdown pass to set the tone early on. Despite playing a pretty easy slate thus far when it comes to opposing offenses, the Bearcats rank 79th in passing efficiency defense, with a grade of 132.35. The Cincy secondary is also allowing 16.9 yards per reception and has given up 245 yards after the catch through three games.

KEYS TO THE GAME