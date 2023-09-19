Week 4 scouting report: Cincinnati Bearcats
Oklahoma moved to 3-0 after taking care of business against Tulsa on Saturday afternoon, 66-17. The Sooners finished the nonconference slate averaging 55.7 points per game (third nationally) and allowing just 9.33 points per game (fifth nationally), but their first true road test awaits.
The Cincinnati Bearcats (2-1) are coming off a heartbreaking 31-24 loss at the hands of Miami (OH), their bitter in-state rival, and will host OU for their first-ever Big 12 game.
Here's a deeper look at what the Sooners will find in Nippert Stadium on Saturday.
BROADCAST INFO
Date: Saturday, Sept. 23, 11:00 a.m. CT
TV: FOX
Radio: 107.7 FM
CINCINNATI: THE RUNDOWN
Record: 2-1
Last Week: Miami (OH) 31, Cincinnati 24 F/OT
Head coach: Scott Satterfield (first season)
OC: Brad Glenn (first season)
Offensive Scheme: Pistol
DC: Bryan Brown (first season)
Defensive scheme: Multiple (3-3-5, 3-4)
Key Players
• Offense: QB Emory Jones, RB Corey Kiner, WR Xavier Henderson
• Defense: DT Dontay Corleone, DE Jowon Briggs, STAR Deshawn Pace
STRENGTHS
OFFENSE
• Running Game: Cincinnati averages 239.3 rushing yards per game, good for eighth nationally through three games. The Bearcats major in 11 personnel, but are quite accustomed to bringing in two tight-end sets to put extra blockers on the edge. The combination of Corey Kiner and Emory Jones is dangerous in the running game.
• Jones-Henderson Connection- Former teammates at Florida, Jones, and Henderson clearly have some chemistry as they've connected 20 times for 299 yards and one touchdown already this season. Henderson is Cincy's go-to guy on third down and is a weapon in the intermediate passing game.
DEFENSE
• Defensive Line: Cincinnati might have the best defensive line in the Big 12, with Corleone and Briggs both being legitimate NFL talents at their respective positions. The two regularly win one-on-one's when they can scheme out of double teams and will present OU's offensive line with its biggest challenge to date, and by quite a wide margin.
• Pressuring the QB: The Bearcats rank 16th nationally with 10.0 sacks on the season, and have spent a lot of time in opposing backfields. In all, Cincy has had 32 QB hurries and three QB hits on top of their sack total, with Daniel Grzesiak and Corleone leading the way as the top-graded pass rushers in '23.
WEAKNESSES
OFFENSE
• Ball Security: Last week against Miami (OH), Jones threw two costly interceptions, including a game-sealer in overtime. He also made careless decisions with the football in the option game, and was fortunate not to have two fumbles added to his day. Through three games, Cincy has three INTs and one lost fumble.
Penalties: Cincinnati is tied for 108th nationally with 24 penalties through three games, and has lost an average of 74.33 yards per game as a result.
DEFENSE
• Passing Defense: The very first play of the game last in last week's loss to Miami (OH) was a 79-yard touchdown pass to set the tone early on. Despite playing a pretty easy slate thus far when it comes to opposing offenses, the Bearcats rank 79th in passing efficiency defense, with a grade of 132.35. The Cincy secondary is also allowing 16.9 yards per reception and has given up 245 yards after the catch through three games.
KEYS TO THE GAME
• Keep Dillon Gabriel Clean: If the Oklahoma offensive line can keep Dillon Gabriel upright and allow him to keep his eyes downfield, the Sooners should be able to carve up the Bearcats' secondary. There will be opportunities for big plays in the passing game, and if OU can hit on a couple of those, it should help open up some lanes in the running game as well. Being balanced and efficient on the road will be key for the Oklahoma offense, and if Gabriel has time to operate, that should be attainable this week.
• Don't Let the Crowd Become a Factor: Oklahoma's trip to Tulsa last week was a glorified home game, but a trip to Cincinnati, Ohio, will present a true road test for Brent Venables' team in Week 4. Last year, OU was 1-3 in Big 12 road games and needs to make sure that trend doesn't continue into this season. Nippert Stadium isn't exactly like going on the road to LSU or Florida, but it can be plenty challenging, especially for a team full of young guys. Oklahoma needs to jump on the Bearcats from the very beginning and get the crowd out of the game. Do that, and they'll be just fine.
• Keep Jones Under Wraps: Dual-threat quarterbacks have been Oklahoma's kryptonite for what seems like an eternity now, and they'll face a good one this week. Emory Jones presents quite a challenge for opposing defenses, as he is quick and elusive for his size, and can keep plays alive with his ability to move out of the pocket. One of the biggest keys of the game will be to keep him contained and ensure that he doesn't affect the game with his legs. If Venables' defense can force Jones to try and win the game through the air, it should bode well for the Sooners in the end.