Football is not the only sport that Oklahoma commit CJ Nickson has the chance to play in Norman. Throughout his high school career, Nickson has played both football and basketball and should he choose to continue that at Oklahoma, he will have the opportunity. Since he will be on a football scholarship, Porter Moser and the Sooners can add him to their roster without using a basketball scholarship, which is what Oklahoma plans to do.

On the court, Nickson has the capability to play both forward spots. He has been a vital piece in Weatherford's back-to-back appearances in the 4A state championship game. In his junior season, Nickson averaged 16.5 points and 6.5 rebounds.

Playing with Team Griffin on the EYBL circuit, Nickson has averaged 12.3 points per game, shooting an impressive 53.4% from the field and 43.8% from three-point range. In 15 games, he has also averaged 3.4 rebounds, 0.5 assists, and 0.7 steals. Despite playing 22.4 minutes per game, Nickson has managed to keep his turnovers to a minimum, averaging just 0.5 per game with an assist/turnover ratio of 0.9.

In EYBL session four, Nickson averaged 11.8 points and had many impressive moments, including a 19-point performance against the Georgia Stars. In addition, Nickson notched 15 points against Drive Nation and 13 points against Houston Hoops.