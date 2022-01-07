Yamaha! - Murray making his mark
There is a lot of credit to be spread around at Oklahoma for keeping the program steady and going strong in the last six weeks.
It’s easy, and correct, to look at Bob Stoops. He stepped in as the interim coach after Lincoln Riley’s sudden departure to USC. He rallied the troops and was there for the team as counselor, friend and coach.
You knew Cale Gundy wasn’t going anywhere. If Stoops is labeled as a program guy, then Gundy has definitely done as much to earn the honor, too.
In talking to recruits and their families, it’s obvious Gundy was instrumental in keeping the 2022 class together and going strong.
Then there’s DeMarco Murray. The former OU running back now leading the charge coaching the position had quietly gone about his business during the last two seasons since returning to Norman.
That voice was silent no more as Murray let everybody know he wasn’t going anywhere, and the OU program wasn’t about to go anywhere.
Murray came a bit under fire when the Sooners didn’t land a single running back for the 2021 class, at least through the usual recruiting route. Former Tennessee running back Eric Gray did transfer to OU, making it a lot less stressful for Murray.
But the 2022 class felt like a pivotal moment. Murray had to prove he could land the elite talent because there simply has never been an excuse not to at Oklahoma.
He coined the phrase ‘Yamaha’ as his way of announcing to the world the Sooners just earned a big-time commitment.
When Riley dropped the bomb, Murray played a huge hand in the pledges for offensive tackle Jake Taylor and running backs Raleek Brown and Gavin Sawchuk for the 2022 class and Los Alamitos (Calif.) High wide receiver DeAndre Moore throughout the cycle.
The Sooners were also in hot pursuit for four-star running back Jovantae Barnes, but nobody knew who things were going to shake out once Riley went west.
Moore came out first. As other Cali products, including Brown, switched their allegiances, Moore has been firm in saying he’s locked with OU because of what Murray brings to the table.
Taylor and Sawchuk didn’t back away, either. Taylor becoming one of the more vocal voices encouraging top recruits to come to Norman.
Then there was Barnes. Essentially down to OU and USC, he announced for the Sooners last week and gave a strong impression that Murray was a huge reason.
“I felt like he was recruiting me the hardest out of every coach,” Barnes told SoonerScoop.com last week. “You want that one coach who is going to push for you as hard as he can. He never not one time has backed away from me.
“As soon as he made that move to OU, you’re that guy. He actually came down to my school. He was having a meeting with the head coach and couldn’t say much to me because I was a sophomore. But he was like you’re going to be that guy. I didn’t know what that meant, but as soon as he got to OU, I got the offer. It just says a lot.”
Murray wasn’t going anywhere. Sources have confirmed Riley and USC made a strong run at Murray to be the running backs coach there. Not once, but twice. Each time, Murray decided he wants to stay with the Sooners.
Recruiting is no doubt a big part of the overall picture, but Murray has shown he checks the boxes for the other part when it comes to development.
He took what could have been a disaster of a situation of having just two scholarship running backs to start the season in Eric Gray and Kennedy Brooks and never made it a huge concern.
All Brooks did in returning after opting out for 2020 was rush for 1,253 yards and 13 touchdowns, averaging 6.3 yards per carry.
Brooks didn’t get the chance to be coached by Murray in 2020, but you could tell he appreciated what Murray brought to his game in 2021.
“Man, he's been a big help for me, just being a pro,” Brooks said. “He done it in college, he done it in the NFL. Man, just everything he says to me, I take it all in. He's improved my vision, my catching, what I need to do to make this cut, this read. Man, he's been helpful through everything, and man, he's a great coach. I love him.”
The touches weren’t there as much for Gray, but he still averaged 5.3 yards per carry as did Marcus Major when he officially returned during the second half of the season.
Brooks is leaving for the NFL Draft, but adding Sawchuk and Barnes to the room with Gray and Major expected to return, there is a lot to like for the Sooners and new offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby.
Murray was a legend during his days with the Sooners, and now he’s showing his second stint in Norman can be as memorable as his first.
Or as he might say, Yamaha.