Yamaha! - Murray making his mark

There is a lot of credit to be spread around at Oklahoma for keeping the program steady and going strong in the last six weeks.

It’s easy, and correct, to look at Bob Stoops. He stepped in as the interim coach after Lincoln Riley’s sudden departure to USC. He rallied the troops and was there for the team as counselor, friend and coach.

You knew Cale Gundy wasn’t going anywhere. If Stoops is labeled as a program guy, then Gundy has definitely done as much to earn the honor, too.

In talking to recruits and their families, it’s obvious Gundy was instrumental in keeping the 2022 class together and going strong.

Then there’s DeMarco Murray. The former OU running back now leading the charge coaching the position had quietly gone about his business during the last two seasons since returning to Norman.

That voice was silent no more as Murray let everybody know he wasn’t going anywhere, and the OU program wasn’t about to go anywhere.

Murray came a bit under fire when the Sooners didn’t land a single running back for the 2021 class, at least through the usual recruiting route. Former Tennessee running back Eric Gray did transfer to OU, making it a lot less stressful for Murray.

But the 2022 class felt like a pivotal moment. Murray had to prove he could land the elite talent because there simply has never been an excuse not to at Oklahoma.

He coined the phrase ‘Yamaha’ as his way of announcing to the world the Sooners just earned a big-time commitment.

When Riley dropped the bomb, Murray played a huge hand in the pledges for offensive tackle Jake Taylor and running backs Raleek Brown and Gavin Sawchuk for the 2022 class and Los Alamitos (Calif.) High wide receiver DeAndre Moore throughout the cycle.

The Sooners were also in hot pursuit for four-star running back Jovantae Barnes, but nobody knew who things were going to shake out once Riley went west.