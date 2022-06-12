Yaya Keita transferring to Sooners
And then there was one. Oklahoma basketball fans had been waiting for some sort of movement in the transfer portal in recent weeks, and the Sooners landed another.
Former Missouri center Yaya Keita announced his commitment to OU. He’s already moved to Norman and ready to get going for summer workouts and conditioning.
There’s a lot to like for Keita, but the biggest issue is going to be his health. Keita was easily a Rivals 150 prospect heading into his senior season of high school but has been hampered by injuries the last two years.
He missed his entire senior year with a knee injury. After playing 22 games with the Tigers as a freshman, he suffered another knee injury vs. Vanderbilt in February and missed the rest of the year.
When healthy, though, Keita is said to be a tough and hard-nosed player, which obviously fits everything Porter Moser is looking for in rounding out the roster.
Keita averaged 1.2 points and 1.2 rebounds per game at Mizzou, but it was as a true freshman and he never played more than 15 minutes in a game.
The addition of Keita means the Sooners have filled 12 of their 13 scholarship slots, leaving one spot left for what feels like would be an experienced guard from the portal.
Keita is the second piece of good news for OU this weekend as Moser and company landed their first commitment for the 2023 class with Jacolb Cole, who finished his OU official visit in the last couple of days.