Yaya Keita transferring to Sooners

And then there was one. Oklahoma basketball fans had been waiting for some sort of movement in the transfer portal in recent weeks, and the Sooners landed another.

Former Missouri center Yaya Keita announced his commitment to OU. He’s already moved to Norman and ready to get going for summer workouts and conditioning.

There’s a lot to like for Keita, but the biggest issue is going to be his health. Keita was easily a Rivals 150 prospect heading into his senior season of high school but has been hampered by injuries the last two years.

He missed his entire senior year with a knee injury. After playing 22 games with the Tigers as a freshman, he suffered another knee injury vs. Vanderbilt in February and missed the rest of the year.