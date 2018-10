ROSHARON, Texas - Without question one of the class of 2020 members who has been most adamant about his feeling for the Sooners is Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek Rivals250 EDGE Alec Bryant. The skilled pass rusher took part in one of the wilder games of the 2018 season staging a 35-34 win in a game that was 34-7 midway through the third quarter. Take a listen as SCOOPHD watched him and caught up with him following his team's big district win.