PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0xSEJZSkwwRlpKJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Adepoju Adebawore's primary offseason focus? 'Eating'

Jesse Crittenden • OUInsider
Beat Writer
@jessecrittenden
Content Loading
Embed content not available
Manage privacy settings
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL1dyOHZVazZZMnlVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

NORMAN — Adding weight is a focus for most players during the offseason. But for Adepoju Adebawore, it was basically a second job.

While Adebawore wanted to improve in a lot of areas after a solid freshman campaign in 2023, the ultimate goal was essentially eating non-stop. Brent Venables was almost personally invested in Adebawore's weight gain, and the OU head coach even joked that he "threw" Adebawore on the scale before SEC Media Days last month.

Adebawore took that seriously.

“Just eating. Eating. Lifting," Adebawore said of his offseason goals. "Taking it serious, and having no off days with it. Just being committed to my goal.

"I think I worked hard in the weight room and just eating to put more weight on so I could just hang around more with the bigger guys.”

Weight has always been a bit of question for the former five-star defensive end. Adebawore's always stood out for his 6-foot-4 frame and length, but at 240 pounds there's always been a question about how much success he'd have on the defensive line, particularly in the SEC.

Adebawore was successful in gaining weight. Though listed at 251 pounds on the official fall roster, both he and Venables said he's hovering around 260 — a 20-pound difference from last season. But it wasn't easy.

"When you eat so much, there’s really nothing good anymore," Adebawore said. "... It was honestly annoying. It was a grind."

Now, Adebawore is hoping that grind will pay off this season.

Especially with added size, Adebawore is a prime breakout candidate heading into his sophomore year. Adebawore saw rare playing time as a freshman — he appeared in all 13 games last season, finishing with six tackles, threke tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in 175 snaps, per Pro Football Focus. Bowen and Adebawore were the only true freshmen that played all 13 games for the Sooners last season.

Expectations are even higher for Adebawore this season. Despite a loaded defensive end group that includes returners Ethan Downs, R Mason Thomas and Trace Ford, and the addition of veteran Caiden Woullard, Adebawore's size and length should have him in line for a bigger role this season, particularly as a pass-rusher.

Plus, he's already noticed the impact his weight gain has had on his game.

“Whenever I (go) to strike an O-lineman, maybe they just get pushed back further, and I just notice, ‘Oh, my weight really impacted,'" Adebawore said. "I can just tell by the way I strike and the movement I get up front.”

His teammates have high expectations for him, too. That includes veteran linebacker Danny Stutsman, who praised Adebawore's versatile skill set while also noting the differences in his on-field and off-field personalities.

"Have you seen that guy? It’s hard not to be amazed by him," Stutsman said. "But his personality is one of a kind. It’s a dude that — we went skeet shooting the other day, and then me and PJ and some other guys went to a PBR (Pro Bullriding Rodeo), and that guy’s horrified of guns and bulls. It’s funny to see because when that guy’s on the field, he’s an absolute monster. He’s a terror. But to see him outside of football, ‘All right, this guy’s human, he gets scared around a bull.’ But he’s a generational athlete. He’s a freak of nature.

"You see some of these pass rush moves that he does throughout practice, you watch the film and you can’t teach that, the way he moves, how fluid he is with his motions. It’s amazing. It’s great to watch. On third down, to have packages and bring him in to see what he can do, it’s gonna be huge for us."

Fellow true sophomore Bowen has also noticed a difference in Adebawore.

"I think PJ’s gonna be a really excellent player," Bowen said. "He’s got the physique, he’s gained some weight... He’s an animal, and I can see that he’s getting that mental side as well, and I think he’s out for a breakout year. In my opinion, he’s gonna do really great."

It's been a grind of an offseason for Adebawore has he's prepared to build on a solid freshman season, and there's one thing driving him as the Sooners prepare for their first season in the SEC.

"I just want to be a guy who’s considered a true factor on the team."

Not an OUInsider.com premium member? Sign up today to get loads of inside information on Oklahoma football, softball, basketball, and recruiting, all for just a few dollars a month. Click HERE to get started!

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw MjI3MzMxMzAiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL29rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5j b20vbmV3cy9hZGVwb2p1LWFkZW5hd3ByZS1zLXByaW1hcnktb2Zmc2Vhc29u LWZvY3VzLWVhdGluZy0iLAogICAgY3NfZnBpZDogJypudWxsJywKICAgIGNz X2ZwaXQ6ICcqbnVsbCcsCiAgICBjc19mcGRtOiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3Nf ZnBkdDogJypudWxsJwogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZhciBz ID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0gZG9j dW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBzLmFz eW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2ZXJz aW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZlcnNp b24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0vY3Mu anMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwpOwog IH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJodHRw czovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0MTQ2 OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm9rbGFob21hLnJpdmFscy5jb20lMkZuZXdz JTJGYWRlcG9qdS1hZGVuYXdwcmUtcy1wcmltYXJ5LW9mZnNlYXNvbi1mb2N1 cy1lYXRpbmctJmM1PTIwMjI3MzMxMzAmY3Y9Mi4wJmNqPTEmY3NfdWNmcj0w IiAvPgo8L25vc2NyaXB0Pgo8IS0tIEVuZCBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+CgoK