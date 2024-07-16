DALLAS, Texas — Nearly three years since voting to join the Southeastern Conference, the Sooners took another giant forward in their new reality Tuesday.

OU coach Brent Venables and players Jackson Arnold, Danny Stutsman and Billy Bowman took centerstage at SEC Media Days in Dallas, marking the Sooners' first appearance at the annual media event. The Sooners, along with fellow conference newbie Texas, have been the talk of the four-day event as some wonder how they fit into the conference that is often touted as the toughest conference in football.

The discussion has often boiled down to a simple question: are the Sooners "SEC ready?"

Venables laid out a simple answer during his press conference.

"Oklahoma isn't intimidated as a football program," Venables said. "We're running towards the SEC. I think that goes without saying. We've looked forward for the last several years for this partnership, to be a part of an amazing conference, the best conference in college football."

It'll be the question that defines the next few months of OU football. Vegas oddsmakers don't give the Sooners a realistic chance of competing for an SEC championship in the fall, and they're likely to be outside the top five when the conference preseason poll is released on Friday.

But Venables gave several reasons to be confident.

Compared to 2023, there's a lot more continuity heading into Venables' third season at the helm. Defensively, the Sooners took massive steps forwards in 2023, finishing 49th in scoring defense (23.5 points per game) and 80th in total defense (389.4 yards per game) in 2023 — huge jumps from when they ranked 99th and 123rd, respectively, in those categories a year ago. Plus, of course, the Sooners finished with a 10-3 record after going 6-7 in 2022.

They return most of their key players from a season ago. They have at least one veteran who's been a two-year starter under Venables at OU, headlined by defensive end Ethan Downs, linebacker Danny Stutsman, cornerback Woodi Washington and safety Billy Bowman.

The return of Stutsman, who's entering his senior year and third season as a starter, is particularly critical. And the chance to compete in the SEC is a big reason why he came back to lead the Sooners.

"We’ve trained so much," Stutsman said. "There’s been a lot of talk. To have the opportunity to go out there and just prove who we are in a new conference, it’s a great opportunity. We’re honored. We’re blessed to be a part of it. It’s a lot of the reason I came back. I wanted to help be there and lead us into that new journey.”