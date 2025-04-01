Twin OU targets Beau and Niko Jandreau go in-depth on their visit to Norman

As a football program, Oklahoma loves to keep it all in the family if there's a pair of brothers that are both capable of earning their keep in the crimson and cream. In fact, the program currently rosters three sets of brothers: Peyton and Eli Bowen, Gabe and Gavin Sawchuk, and Michael and Maliek Hawkins.

The next sibling duo to join the fold may very well be three-star LB Beau Jandreau and three-star DB Niko Jandreau. The twins play their high school ball at Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton, and over the winter, both of them picked up offers from Oklahoma. Naturally, the Sooners immediately became a top consideration for Beau and Niko, and the pair took their very first campus visit to Norman this past weekend. In an exclusive joint interview with Rivals, the Jandreau brothers went into great detail on their inaugural Oklahoma experience.

“I think it was good with just the coaches in general and how they run things down there," said Beau. "Last year, they struggled a little bit on offense, but you can tell that’s changing and they’re gonna be a championship team. They do everything. They’ll put people in different positions — like the linebacker they got from Oklahoma State, they call him K5 [Kendal Daniels]. And he’s playing three different positions at one time. So they’ll really put their players in the best position for what the offense is doing, just to defend that.”

Added Niko, “I think it just makes it feel like family, how close the coaches are and how they all complement each other. And you can tell they’re very detail-oriented and there to get work done. It’s a fast defense all around, and I think they really put players in positions to make plays. And that’s why Coach V has sent so many players to the league, including safeties and linebackers. He’s just a defensive guru. I think that’s a big testament to what he has done there.”

Linebackers coach Nate Dreiling has hit the ground running — and then some — since joining Oklahoma's staff in early February. He's been relentless on the recruiting trail, but has also brought a new and unique flair to the practice field with his highly interactive coaching style. It's a style that appealed to Beau, who will play linebacker at the next level.