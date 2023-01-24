It gets said a lot in recruiting that the quarterback commitment needs to be the face of the class, or at least one of the primary leaders. It gets said a bunch because it’s true. There are examples galore, but in order for Oklahoma to have somehow maintained its stellar 2023 class, ranked No. 7 overall, it needed quarterback Jackson Arnold. When OU went from 3-0 to 3-3 during the 2022 season, head coach Brent Venables and offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby needed Arnold. It was obvious the Sooners weren’t going to be what they had been in the previous two decades. It was going to take some time for Venables to get things aligned. When that record shifted from 5-3 to 5-5 and then 6-6, they looked to Arnold again to keep everything afloat. And Arnold came through every single time.

A mid-year enrollee for OU, Arnold ends his recruitment as a five-star prospect ranked No. 23 overall. Arnold is one of three five-star signees, joining defensive end P.J. Adebawore (No. 21) and safety Peyton Bowen (No. 12). “What I love about Jackson Arnold, and he’s one of the first young men that I visited with in my office a year ago last January, me and his family had an amazing conversation with him,” said Venables last month. “He was incredibly anxious. He knew what he wanted. The best of the best — they know what they want and when they see it, they take it. “If that's the A gap, if that's the run-through, if that's the anticipation to guys 'I'm going to throw him open,' they take it. They take their shot and that's what he did. Not only that, he knew exactly what he was signing up for. Again, from the beginning to the end, zero maintenance. He's been recruiting in a great way for us for the last several months and never, again, never wavered or questions what his opportunities were here or the direction the program is going so love the leadership, amazing family.”