Let's take a look at the power rankings for each team after all the Big 12 action in Week 12 and a quick preview of what is coming up in Week 13.

Baylor | 3-8 (2-6)

Week 12 Result: TCU 42, Baylor 17 One Note: Baylor will enter Week 13 on a four-game losing streak and has been outscored 111-42 over the last two games. Week 13 Opponent: vs. West Virginia Game Info: Sat, Nov 25 | 6:00 p.m. | FS1 Line: West Virginia (-6.5)

BYU | 5-6 (2-6)

Week 12 Result: Oklahoma 31, BYU 24 One Note: Despite a season-high 182 yards from Aidan Robbins, the Cougars were unable to overcome three turnovers against Oklahoma in their final home game of the season. Week 13 Opponent: at Oklahoma State Game Info: Sat, Nov 25 | 2:30 p.m. | ABC Line: Oklahoma State (-17.5)

Cincinnati | 3-8 (1-7)

Week 12 Result: West Virginia 42, Cincinnati 21 One Note: Despite being a great run-stopping team this season, Cincinnati was buried by WVU's rushing attack, giving up 424 yards and five scores on the ground in the loss. Week 13 Opponent: vs. Kansas Game Info: Sat, Nov 25 | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN2 Line: Kansas (-6)

Houston | 4-7 (2-6)

Week 12 Result: Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30 One Note: Houston held a 14-3 lead late in the first quarter and had forced a punt after stopping OSU on a third-and-19 in its own territory, but a taunting penalty kept the Cowboys' drive alive and eventually led to six points. OSU would outscore Houston 34-16 the rest of the way. Week 13 Opponent: at UCF Game Info: Sat, Nov 25 | 11:00 a.m. | FS1 Line: UCF (-13.5)

Iowa State | 6-5 (5-3)

Week 12 Result: Texas 26, Iowa State 16 One Note: Iowa State managed nine yards rushing against Texas on Saturday night, keeping the Cyclones' offense one-dimensional. Despite a valiant effort from the defense, ISU is now out of the Big 12 Championship race with a third loss in conference play. Week 13 Opponent: at Kansas State Game Info: Sat, Nov 25 | 7:00 p.m. | FOX Line: Kansas State (-11.5)

Kansas | 7-4 (4-4)

Week 12 Result: Kansas State 31, Kansas 27 One Note: With Jason Bean out, Cole Ballard was forced to start against K-State and had a chance to put the Jayhawks ahead late. Unfortunately, an interception in the endzone on fourth-and-five ended KU's final legitimate chance of scoring with just over 5:30 left in the game. Week 13 Opponent: at Cincinnati Game Info: Sat, Nov 25 | 6:00 p.m. | ESPN2 Line: Kansas (-6)

Kansas State | 8-3 (6-2)

Week 12 Result: Kansas State 31, Kansas 27 One Note: Kansas State managed to come from behind and take down Kansas in Lawrence, making it 15 straight against the Jayhawks. Week 13 Opponent: vs Iowa State Game Info: Sat, Nov 25 | 7:00 p.m. | FOX Line: Kansas State (-11.5)

Oklahoma | 9-2 (6-2)

Week 12 Result: Oklahoma 31, BYU 24 One Note: Dillon Gabriel was forced to miss the second half of Oklahoma's final Big 12 road game, leaving five-star freshman Jackson Arnold to step in. Despite the tough environment in Provo, Arnold was able to lead the Sooners to victory and might be up for his first start ever if Gabriel can't go in Week 13. Week 13 Opponent: vs. TCU Game Info: Fri, Nov 24 | 11:00 a.m. | FOX Line: Oklahoma (-11.5)

Oklahoma State | 8-3 (6-2)

Week 12 Result: Oklahoma State 43, Houston 30 One Note: Despite dealing with an obvious lower body injury throughout the game, Ollie Gordon was able to carve up Houston's defense to the tune of 164 yards and three touchdowns in a must-win for the Pokes. Week 13 Opponent: vs BYU Game Info: Sat, Nov 25 | 2:30 p.m. | ABC Line: Oklahoma State (-17.5)

TCU | 5-6 (3-5)

Week 12 Result: TCU 42, Baylor 17 One Note: TCU tight end Jared Wiley had a career day for the Horned Frogs against BYU, catching seven passes for 178 yards and two scored, one of which went for 81 yards. Week 13 Opponent: at Oklahoma Game Info: Fri, Nov 24 | 11:00 a.m. | FOX Line: Oklahoma (-11.5)

Texas | 10-1 (7-1)

Week 12 Result: Texas 26, Iowa State 16 One Note: With a big-time win over Iowa State on the road, Texas has all but locked themselves into the Big 12 Championship game, and has given themselves a chance to win 11 games in a regular season for the first time since 2009. Week 13 Opponent: vs. Texas Tech Game Info: Fri, Nov 25 | 6:30 p.m. | ABC Line: Texas (-13.5)

Texas Tech | 6-5 (5-3)

Week 12 Result: Texas Tech 24, UCF 23 One Note: Texas Tech will enter the final week of the 2023 season at 6-5 and officially bowl eligible. The Red Raiders are winners of three straight and now 5-3 in Big 12 play on the year. Week 13 Opponent: at Texas Game Info: Fri, Nov 25 | 6:30 p.m. | ABC Line: Texas (-13.5)

UCF | 5-6 (2-6)

Week 11 Result: UCF 45, Oklahoma State 3 One Note: UCF's win sets the Knights up perfectly to make a bowl game, as a win against either Texas Tech or Houston would get them over the six-win threshold. With how they looked against the Pokes, that's more than doable. Week 13 Opponent: vs Houston Game Info: Sat, Nov 25 | 11:00 a.m. | FS1 Line: UCF (-13.5)

West Virginia | 7-4 (5-3)

Week 12 Result: West Virginia 42, Cincinnati 21 One Note: West Virginia running back Jahiem White had himself a career day against Cincinnati, rushing for 204 yards and a score (9.7 ypc) while adding one reception for a 75-yard TD. Week 13 Opponent: at Baylor Game Info: Sat, Nov 25 | 6:00 p.m. | FS1 Line: West Virginia (-6.5)